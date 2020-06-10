RALEIGH — The number of cases of COVID-19 have increased in Avery County to eight in all, following reports of four new cases since Friday, June 5, by Toe River Health District. Six of the cases are active, with two having recovered.
“The individual is in isolation. This case is related to one of the positive cases in the past few days,” TRHD said in a release on Monday, June 8.
The district stated that public health staff has completed an investigation and contacted close contacts to contain the spread of disease, adding that in order to protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
“It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick,” the department urged. “Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, headaches, sore throat, diarrhea, nausea and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.”
Statewide, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state officials expressed concerns that North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends are accelerating in the wrong direction during a Monday, June 8, media briefing. That day marked the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations in the state at 739, while June 6 marked the highest number of new cases reported in one day, at 1,370.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen also said that the percent of tests that are positive statewide is now among the highest in the nation — the percentage has been fluctuating between 9 and 10 percent since June 3. Cohen said that on June 5 she received a call expressing concerns about North Carolina’s numbers from Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
“I am concerned,” Cohen said. “These trends moving in the wrong direction is a signal we need to take very seriously.”
Cohen said the state will continue to ramp up testing and work closely with health departments on contact tracing for positive cases. In addition to anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms and anyone who is at high risk for severe illness, the state is urging the following groups of people to seek testing:
- Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including a protest;
- Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure, such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care program;
- People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
“We must remember that this virus is still out there and can be deadly,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
State and county statistics
North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 37,160 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of noon on Tuesday, June 9, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also has eclipsed the 1,000 mark in fatalities due to COVID-19, as NCDHHS reports 1,006 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 774 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,041 individuals have died from the virus, with 36,502 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, June 9.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,963,828 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 9, with 111,139 reported deaths and more than 518,522 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 535,711 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of noon on Tuesday, June 9, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 8 is 23,653, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 645 people in Avery County have been tested, with 622 negative results and 15 tests pending, as of Monday afternoon, June 8. TRHD noted that due to staffing for the drive-through COVID testing event at Avery County Health Department on June 9, its regular daily report for Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties would not be updated until June 10.
A total of 575 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 8, with 530 negative results and 32 results pending. Mitchell reported 13 positive cases on June 8, with one active and 12 having recovered, according to TRHD.
Yancey County reports 812 people have been tested, with 761 negative results and 30 pending results. TRHD reports 21 total positive cases in Yancey, with eight active and 13 having recovered as of June 8.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 41 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 204 positive tests as of June 9 with three deaths, while Wilkes County has 511 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 40 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 101 cases and one death. Burke County reports 567 cases and 16 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 22 cases, while Carter County reports 19 cases and one death as of June 9, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 5,682. Wake County is reporting 2,300 cases and Durham County reports 2,180 cases, according to June 9 statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.