North Carolina health officials report the total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state have reached 66,515 cases, according to statistics updated on July 1 from NCDHHS. The state also has reported 1,373 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 901 people are hospitalized as of July 1.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,373 individuals have died from the virus, with 66,513 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, June 30.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 2,658,324 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on July 1, with 127,681 reported deaths and more than 705,203 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 942,238 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of noon on July 1, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of July 1 is 45,538, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
The local health district continues to urge practice of safe health protocols with the coming Fourth of July weekend approaching.
“What I would like everyone to think about is Fourth of July, family BBQ’s, work, church, meetings, shopping, etc. There are ways to do these activities and do them safely. The key is mask, social distance and wash your hands. We want people to be able to have some social interaction and ‘normal’ activities, but we want you to do them safely,” Diane Creek with Avery County Health Department stated via the TRHD social media.
Toe River Health District reported on Wednesday evening, July 1, that Avery County has a total of 18 positive cases. The county health district reports 12 active cases and six that have recovered. The department added that a total of 1,257 people had been tested in Avery County, with 990 negative results and 253 tests pending as of June 29.
According to TRHD, 981 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 29 with 833 negative results and 113 results pending. As of July 1, there have been 40 total positive cases (19 active, 21 having recovered). Yancey County reports 1,246 people tested, with 1,132 negative results 72 results pending and 44 total positive cases (nine active, 35 having recovered).
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 70 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 434 positive tests as of July 1 with four deaths, while Wilkes County has 578 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 54 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 237 cases and one death. Burke County reports 1,042 cases and 20 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 36 cases, while Carter County reports 54 cases and one death as of July 1, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 11,534. Wake County is reporting 5,298 cases and Durham County reports 3,752 cases, according to July 1 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
