SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Health District reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Avery County in a press release on Monday evening, July 20, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 65 total, with 24 cases having recovered and 41 cases active.
The total represents an increase of 20 cases in less than a week, with all 65 of Avery’s reported cases having been reported since the county’s first recorded positive test on May 20, as Avery was the last county in North Carolina to report an initial positive case of COVID-19.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” a July 20 release from TRHD stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Across the state of North Carolina, the confirmed total of lab cases of COVID-19 on a statewide level topped the 100,000 mark, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 101,046 cases of coronavirus as of noon on Tuesday, July 21. The state also reported the virus contributing to 1,642 deaths, with a total of 1,086 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,634 individuals have died from the virus, with 99,778 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, July 21.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on July 21, a 500,000-case increase from the same time a week earlier, with 140,937 reported deaths and more than 1,160,087 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 1,423,888 completed tests as of noon on July 21, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of July 20 is 78,707 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
As of the most recent statistical posting of overall figures by Toe River Health District on July 17, a total of 1,716 people had been tested in Avery County, with 1,453 negative results, 208 tests pending, and two patients hospitalized.
According to TRHD, 1,480 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of July 17 with 1,339 negative results. Mitchell County reported 76 positive cases, with 58 having recovered, 16 cases active and two deaths.
Yancey County reported 1,245 people tested, with 1,093 negative results and 64 results pending as of July 17. The department’s updated total on July 21 reports 88 total positive cases in Yancey, with 67 having recovered and 21 active.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 180 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 789 positive tests as of July 21 with six deaths, while Wilkes County has 663 reported cases and seven deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 74 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 389 cases and three deaths. Burke County reports 1,325 cases and 22 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 52 cases, while Carter County reports 205 cases and two deaths as of July 21, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 17,571. Wake County is reporting 8,897 cases and Durham County reports 5,110 cases, according to July 21 NCDHHS statistics. A total of 30 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases, an increase of six counties from the same time the previous week.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to www.averyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.