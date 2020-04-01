NEWLAND — In order to provide accurate information to county residents in regard to several recent measures that have been implemented, county officials have set up a call center for residents to contact during regular business hours.
The county government has continued to be proactive in its response to the looming threat that COVID-19 can cause to the health and safety of the people of Avery County.
In a press release, the county stated, “In order to provide accurate information to Avery County citizens who have questions about Avery County’s and the State of North Carolina’s response to COVID-19, including the Executive Stay at Home Order, the Short-Term Rental Suspension, and Avery County State of Emergency, a county call-center has been set up Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”
The call center number is (828) 373-0091.
In addition, the Avery County Board of Commissioners passed a motion allowing the board to hold meetings electronically if necessary. The motion was passed during a special meeting on Friday, March 27.
In the case that the county commissioners deem this type of meeting to be necessary, the public would not be physically present but would still be able to participate by viewing it online or listening to it by telephone. The public would also be able to submit public comments a day ahead of time.
Similar motions have been passed by county boards across the state in order to ensure public safety by limiting large gatherings.
