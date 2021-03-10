NEWLAND — The Avery County COVID-19 vaccination effort rolls on.
For the week of March 8 to 12, COVID-19 vaccines remain available to those who are health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities, 65 years of age and older and essential workers as defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The Moderna vaccine will be available at the Avery County Agricultural Extension at 661 Vale Road above Ingles in Newland on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11. Appointments are necessary and they can be made by calling the Avery County vaccine call center at (828) 733-8273. The call center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For appointments, patients must bring their insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for ease of acmes to have the vaccine administered in the upper arm. Masks are required.
This week, the county received 600 first doses of the vaccine, which will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday. The county also received 200 second dose vaccines, which are expected to be administered on Thursday afternoon. Second dose recipients only need to show up at the time and date specified on the card they were given after receiving the first dose.
On Friday, March 12, the county will be rolling out its mobile vaccination clinics to administer 120 vaccines to migrant farm workers employed in the county. One mobile vaccine clinic will be located at the large parking lot in Cranberry near Cale Smith Trucking. The other mobile clinic will be administering vaccine doses at the large parking lot off of Highway 194 toward Crossnore, across from the VFW.
On Feb. 27, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the third vaccine to be used in the fight against COVID-19. The authorization allows for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be distributed throughout the U.S. for individuals 18 years of age and older. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been shown to be 72-percent effective in clinical studies, and only one shot is required.
According to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, the county has requested the state for shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but has yet to receive any. However, the county has accessed 120 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine courtesy of Watauga County, which it will use to vaccinate migrant farm workers on Friday, March 12.
Additionally, private providers have increasingly been able to access doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. In order to see which private providers are offering the vaccine, click to myspot.nc.gov. According to the website, High Country Community Health and the Walgreens at Sugar Mountain are administering vaccines.
As of March. 7, Avery County has administered 3,596 first doses of the vaccine and 2,523 second doses, according to NCDHHS data. For the week of March. 1, the state recorded a larger portion of first doses of the vaccine being administered than second doses, with 193,603 first doses and 121,919 second doses administered.
Statewide, a total of 1,076,501 second dose vaccines have been administered, while 1,772,320 first doses have been administered. Additionally, 3,289 single-shot vaccines have been administered and a total of 2,852,110 shots have been administered overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.