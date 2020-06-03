NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners looked over the final version of the proposed budget ahead of its approval during a meeting on Monday, June 1.
The board held a public hearing as Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier presented the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“The proposed budget is a continuation of the financially sound and conservative practice the Avery County government has established and embraced,” Barrier said.
The 2020-2021 budget is based on a total property valuation of $4.142 billion, an increase of 2.63 percent over last year’s budget. The general fund tax will remain at 48 cents per $100 valuation, while the countywide fire tax rate will remain at seven cents, resulting in a combined overall tax rate of 55 cents. This rate is the same as last year’s.
The total general fund is set at $30.3 million, a $113,000 increase from the previous fiscal year. The increase includes payments for the high school construction project. Additional highlights of the proposed budget include the following:
- General government funds decreased by $170,000 due to cuts in capital expenditures, as the county has taken a “fix it now” approach in regard to buildings and general maintenance.
- Public safety increase of $207,000, with capital expenditures including what was described as a much-needed ambulance, tower enhancements and repeaters for central dispatch.
- Transportation increased by $73,000 due to a new Dodge Caravan and office equipment.
- Environmental protection is decreasing by $75,000 due to the Solid Waste Department collecting waste from some of the schools without the need of a contractor, and from the Banner Elk Convenience Center moving to Sugar Mountain.
- Economic and physical development is increased by $15,000 due to needed capital outlay equipment for the agricultural department.
- Human Services is increasing by $148,000 due to new methods in state funding for foster care, daycare and Medicaid.
- Culture and recreation is increasing by $46,000 due to increased programs in the Parks and Recreation Department and funding for the Mountain Alliance youth program.
- Education is increasing by $83,000 to cover proper planning of capital expenditures.
Public safety takes up 32 percent of the total budget, followed by education at 25 percent and Humans Services at 17 percent, while all other expenditures total 26 percent of the total budget.
Property tax revenue is projected to increase by $410,000, or 2.16 percent, from last fiscal year due to a $106 million increase in the ad valorem tax base. Local option sales tax are projected to decrease $550,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the local economy. Other taxes and licenses are expected to remain the same.
Commissioner Blake Vance noted that he was impressed with how the budget came together despite myriad recent challenges.
“Phillip came up with a slogan, ‘Together we are Avery County,’ and I believe this budget reflects the willingness of everybody to come together and look at the big picture,” Vance said. “We are maintaining our tax rate. It defies conventional wisdom. Conventional wisdom for years has said that a small county cannot build a high school without raising taxes. Well, guess what? We just did it.”
Barrier noted that the Avery County Health Department will be conducting another COVID-19 testing drive through from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8.
Avery County received $535,658 in COVID-19 relief funds as part of the CARES Act. The county is responsible for adequately distributing the funds, which are recommended as follows: Avery County ($135,658), Town of Banner Elk ($17,507), Town of Beech Mountain ($9,107), Crossnore ($5,583), Elk Park ($6,207), Newland ($8,435), Seven Devils ($7,039), Sugar Mountain ($21,122), Cannon Memorial Hospital ($50,000), Avery County Schools, Lees-McRae College and Mayland Community College ($50,000) and Avery County Health Department ($200,000).
In other news:
- The USDA Forest Service has extended the comment period for the proposed Nantahala and Pisgah Forest plan and draft environmental impact statement by 45 days. The public comment and review period will end on June 29.
- The Avery County Pool will be opened on June 12 and operate under strict regulations.
- Avery County Courthouse opened on June 1, with early voting beginning Thursday, June 4. Voting times are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will close on Saturday, June 20, at 3 p.m.
Heritage Park Trail Improvement Project
The board moved forward with its proposed Heritage Park trail project. “The High Country Council of Governments is helping the county apply for a Pell Grant. A six-feet natural surface trail is the option that we will be submitting,” Barrier said.
The cost estimate is $150,238, or $11 per square foot. The grant application will be asking for $120,190 in grant funds, with the county matching 25 percent, or $30,048. The application is due on June 12. If the grant is approved, the project would revitalize a 51-acre hilltop parcel just above the Avery County Humane Society at Heritage Park.
The county had recently commissioned NC State University to develop a plan for the park based on public input. The result is for the following facilities to be developed or improved: an orchard, a community garden, a community center building, an amphitheater, trout fishing access, event space, nature trails and an equestrian center or livestock facility.
The main focus of the project will be the construction of a six-foot-wide trail designed by a professional trail planner, totaling 2.4 miles. The current trail in the area is a four-foot-wide trail that was constructed by an individual without the benefit of a design. The trail would also accommodate wheelchairs and horses.
The county approved the resolution in support of the Heritage Park Trail Improvement Project unanimously.
“If we don’t get the grant, or if they don’t accept it, then it will cost us nothing,” Commissioner Woodie Young said.
Board re-appointments and financial report
In the board’s first order of business, Commissioner Martha Hicks was re-appointed to the Mayland Community College Board of Trustees. Hicks’ tenure on the board was set to end on June 30. Dr. John Boyd requested that Hicks be reappointed to the board for another four-year term.
Commissioner Young’s term on the Social Services Board is also set to end on June 30. The board approved Young’s reappointment to the board for another three-year term.
Interim Finance Officer Ashley Ingwersen reported that the Department of Social Services received $1,684 for the Duke Energy Neighbor Fund, as well as $2,457 through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The NC Department of Public Safety allocated the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council $19,368 in additional funds for intervention and prevention services to delinquent youth.
A salary line item of $42,100 was placed in the Fire Commission’s budget to correct a mistake made in the allocation of funds to the Linville Fire Department. At the May 14 budget meeting the county agreed to pay for one of the HVAC systems at Avery Middle School and Cranberry/Freedom Trail if Avery County Schools would pay for the other. The school board requested 50 percent of the total cost at an amount of $104,040.
The county is expected to adopt its budget for the new fiscal year during a meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.