BANNER ELK — Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier presented an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution effort to members of the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club during its regular meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, April 6.
Appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 are available. Doses will be administered via the county’s mobile vaccination clinics. The mobile clinics will be at Lees-McRae College’s Williams Gymnasium at 7860 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. The clinics will then roll out to two locations on Thursday, May 20, in which the clinics will begin at Linville Land Harbor at 22 Land Harbor Plaza in Newland from 9 a.m. to noon and at the Elk River Country Club at 15 Clubhouse Drive in Banner Elk from 1 to 4 p.m. Vaccines at these clinics are available to anyone 18 years of age and older.
The Moderna vaccine will be available at the clinics, as the distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines were paused as of April 13. The second dose clinics for Moderna recipients will be held at the aforementioned locations. The county asks that patients specify which vaccine they would like to receive when making their appointment through the vaccine call center, which can be reached by calling (828) 733-8273. The call center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Meanwhile, the second dose of the vaccine will be administered at the Avery County Agricultural Extension at 661 Vale Road in Newland from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Recipients need to bring their white vaccine appointment card. Those who cannot make their appointment can reschedule by calling (828) 733-6031. Masks are required.
Free transportation to the vaccine clinics for Avery residents is available through Avery County Transportation. Call (828) 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.
During Barrier’s update, he gave a preview of the county’s upcoming effort to take the vaccines out into the communities, resorts and towns. He said that he had met with the county’s COVID-19 task force and is making a strong push to get a large number of vaccinations completed.
“We are doing great. If you go on the state website, you can see that we are leading the way. Alleghany is leading us by just a marginal percentage as far as western North Carolina counties go for the percentage of people vaccinated in our county. We are so proud of that,” Barrier said. “Next, we are going to go into the resorts and some of the towns taking reservations for clinics in certain areas.”
Barrier added that hospitalizations remain low and also alluded to the state of things to come in regard to vaccines, with there being a possibility that the COVID-19 vaccine will be more like the flu vaccine in the future, in which people will need to take it seasonally or once a year.
“There have been some folks who have gotten their shots and they get Covid. It’s not a cure-all. It’s kind of like the flu vaccine or pneumonia. You can still get it, but hopefully your symptoms will be lighter. That wasn’t great news from the health department this morning that someone who had gotten both of their doses was positive, but they’re home and they’re doing well,” Barrier said.
In other parts of his presentation, Barrier went through the numbers from the previous fiscal year showing improvements that county has made, as well as areas that can be worked on. Barrier said he is waiting on the census results, which was completed last January and should be released sometime in the coming months.
Barrier noted the progress that is being made on broadband expansion in the county after the Avery County Chamber of Commerce received a matching grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission in the amount of $100,000. Barrier hopes that money allocated through the American Rescue Plan will be able to be spent on broadband, as initial indications have shown.
During the last fiscal year, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office logged 25,066 calls, was recognized with having the fifth-best recovered property rate in the state, made 118 drug seizures and took $532,869 worth of drugs off the street. Barrier said that the numbers are encouraging but is looking to do more to stem the drug problem despite that challenges that the pandemic has thrown the county’s way.
“Covid has slowed my effort down on what to do about the drug crisis. The pandemic also stopped a grant we had applied for. We are trying to get some peer support in our jail, because what happens when we bring mom and dad into jail because of drugs, is that kids go to the foster care system with DSS, and when we release those folks in 90 days, they’re back in the same situation they were. I want to change that revolving door with repeat offenders. I want some kind of peer support within our jail system,” Barrier said.
To view the full list of statistics on county departments, click to averycountync.gov/business/index.php.
As of April 12, Avery County has administered 5,624 first doses of the vaccine and 4,263 second doses, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data. Avery County has currently fully vaccinated 24.3 percent of its approximately 18,000 official residents, while at least 32 percent of residents are partially vaccinated. For the week of April 5, the state recorded a larger portion of second doses of the vaccine being administered than first doses, with 287,842 second doses and 150,531 first doses administered.
Statewide, a total of 2,254,175 second dose vaccines have been administered, while 3,399,410 first doses have been administered. Additionally, 218,690 single-shot vaccines have been administered and a total of 5,872,275 shots have been administered overall.
To find nearby private providers who offer the vaccine, click to myspot.nc.gov.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated from the original version.
