NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners began its bi-monthly meeting on Monday, June 15, with the reading of public comments from a disgruntled landscaping contractor.
The contractor, Derek Roberts, expressed his displeasure in what he described as the “jacked up” way in which the county went about awarding its most recent landscaping contract, claiming that the current contractor was present when the county manager opened the sealed bids and awarded the contract with additional funds to the contractor without recognition from the board of commissioners. In a lengthy email, Roberts also claimed that the county is paying its current contractor $80,000 a year and that other contractors would do the work for less.
The board discussed a resolution in support of House Bill 1157, which abolishes the position of county coroner in various counties across the state. The act provides that any coroner elected in 2018 or 2020 would finish out the remainder of their term.
Commissioners Wood Hall Young Jr., Blake Vance, and Martha Hicks each said that they had met with current Avery County Coroner John Millan, and that Millan would be fine with the decision. The motion to approve the resolution was unanimous.
The Avery County Planning Board had previously passed the approval of several plats of land that are a part of Eagles Nest Holdings’ most recent housing development project. The planning department had previously inspected the site to ensure the projects meets the subdivision and building code requirements. The commissioners unanimously approved the inspections.
County Manager Phillip Barrier began his update to the commissioners with an update on COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve had eight cases in Avery County, and two have recovered. We have six active cases this week, with some of those hoping to come off. Of those active, there have been three individuals in and out of the hospital. So let’s continue to pray for them,” Barrier said.
The county previously approved its spending plan for the approximately $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funding it received through the CARES Act. Barrier said the county was still in a “gray area” on how exactly the money is supposed to be spent and how the county is supposed to go about turning in receipts. Barrier reiterated to the board that local governments across the state are expressing the same frustration.
“The $30,000-plus we got earlier for EMS, we still don’t have any rules on how to spend that money. The FEMA (money) is also available, and we’re supposed to spend that first,” Barrier said.
The county also noted it had received a thank-you letter from the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System for allowing it to use its emergency tent.
Barrier conveyed to the board that there is additional funding available to the county if it was to be approved for the Appalachian Regional Commission Broadband Grant, which would provide an $80,000 matching grant to install broadband infrastructure. The commissioners approved a letter of approval in support of the grant and the would-be project.
The county recently received the first application for payouts related to the construction of the new community building. Contractors are currently at the site beginning the project.
Barrer also implored residents to fill out their 2020 census and relayed to the board why census response numbers were so low.
“Our census [response] numbers are 27.9 percent,” Barrier continued. “The state average is 57. Here’s our problem, and the [census] lady that’s in our area, she and I had a talk. In our county, I have one census track where 41 percent of the people, or addresses, have responded. But then I’ve got another section of the county where it’s 17 percent. That 17 percent is second highest. That’s my problem. I’m going to reach out to the managers at a lot of these second home places and beg them to get their people to say, ‘I don’t live here, I live in blah blah blah.’”
The U.S. Forest Service forest plan is still open for comments until the end of the month.
The board approved the contract for grounds maintenance between the county and G&S Trees, Inc., which includes an extension of properties to be maintained by the landscapers. After the contract was approved, the commissioners expressed a desire for the county’s landscaping to operate under a calendar year instead of a fiscal year so contracts would not have to be approved during the summer, which is the peak landscaping season.
The board approved several budget amendments as per the recommendation of Interim Finance Officer Ashley Ingwersen, including $31,770 for wages of season employees within the Parks and Recreations Department, $20,000 to cover utility costs in the Parks and Recreation Department, $128,770 to cover cost of personnel in the EMS Department due to medics being quarantined and full-time and part-time employees having to cover vacant shifts. The cost of quarantine may be covered by the CARES Act.
The county also amended the budget to include the $535,658 provided by the CARES Act. Other amendments include $161,920 to cover an increase in the number of children in foster care via the Department of Social Services and $70,000 in revenue through fire taxes.
The board then went into closed session, which is used to discuss matters related to personnel and attorney-client privilege in private. The commissioners did not take a vote during closed session.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners next meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on July 6.
