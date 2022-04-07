AVERY — Avery County has announced a change to its COVID-19 testing site beginning on Monday, April 11, according to correspondence from County Manager Phillip Barrier.
The COVID testing site will be moving to 358 Beech Street, Newland (the old Martha Guy clinic beside Daymark). Testing had previously taken place at the Avery County Dive-In Community Pool in Newland.
Testing will be drive through using the county’s mobile clinics. Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are not necessary, however for less wait time you may book an appointment by calling (877) 562-4850.
Individuals are encouraged to call the Avery County vaccine call center (828) 733-8273) or visit www.averycountync.gov for more information. Free transportation to the testing clinic is available with Avery County Transportation for Avery County residents. Please call 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.