RALEIGH — In a much anticipated announcement on July 14, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning under the state's Plan B.
"We want to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us," Cooper said.
Cooper added that state officials know there will "always be some risk with in-person learning," and officials are doing a lot to reduce that risk. However, pediatricians and other health experts have said that there is also much risk in not going back to in-person school.
Plan B is a baseline for the state. As a part of this plan, the state is asking school districts to provide a remote learning option for any child who chooses it. Additionally, school systems will have the option of Plan C — all remote learning — if school officials deem it best for their schools.
"The start of school is a month away for most of our children, and we know a lot can happen with the virus during that time," Cooper said. "If trends spike and in-person school cannot be done safely with these safety protocols, then we will need to move to all remote learning like we did in March."
According to Cooper, face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state is providing at least five reusable face coverings for each student, teacher and staff member.
"The studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission," Cooper said.
It is also recommended for schools to implement other safety precautions such as one-way hallways and entrances; ensuring students are in small groups; eating lunch in the classroom if the cafeteria won’t allow for social distancing; and suspending large group activities like assemblies.
"Schools will look a lot different this year in order to be safe and effective," Cooper said. "Public health experts and school leaders developed these rules to protect students, teachers and families. They also have detailed procedures for what’ll happen if a student or teacher tests positive."
This story is developing. Check averyjournal.com for updates.
