RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 30 announced that North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan beginning at 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 2.
Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols, Cooper said during a press briefing in Raleigh. Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less, he said.
The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, Cooper noted. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.
Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less. Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.
Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen expressed optimism, but also noted a fragility to the trends.
"Today, we're cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic. The key indicators we watch in North Carolina remain mostly stable," Cooper said. "But I have to tell you that we see warning signs that the disease could spike again, here and across the country."
Phase 3 will be effective through Friday, Oct. 23. Cooper said the phase is currently limited to three weeks due to concerns about the potential for increased viral spread as the state experiences cooler fall weather.
“I hope we can keep our numbers down and stable and that we can continue to move forward," he added.
"The virus continues to spread, so we must take the next steps methodically and responsibly. And we must rely on North Carolinians taking personal responsibility to protect others by wearing masks and keeping their social distance," Cooper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.