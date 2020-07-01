RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced June 24 that due to North Carolina’s increasing COVID-19 numbers, the state will remain in Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan for three more weeks, and face coverings are currently required to be worn in public.
Contingent on the state’s COVID-19 metrics, Phase 2 was originally planned to continue until June 26, when Phase 3 was set to begin, allowing the lifting of more COVID-19-related restrictions. But Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen have repeatedly warned in recent weeks that North Carolina’s metrics — including numbers of new cases each day, the percentage of tests that are positive and daily numbers of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 — have been moving in the wrong direction.
“The numbers we see are a stark warning, and I’m concerned. It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions,” Cooper said during a press briefing last week. “This is not where we planned to be, or wanted to be. But it is one of two important decisions that we need to make to effectively fight this disease.”
According to Cooper, people must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of six feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible. They will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture settings.
Exceptions include people who should not wear masks due to medical and behavioral conditions; children under 11; people actively eating or drinking; people giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience; people strenuously exercising; as well as other exceptions. To read an FAQ document about the new executive order and mask mandate, click to https://tinyurl.com/y86tkkzr.
The order does not allow law enforcement to criminally enforce the face covering requirement against individual workers, customers or patrons, but businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement could be cited with a violation of the executive order, punishable by a class 2 misdemeanor. In addition, if someone refuses to leave after being barred entry by a business or organization due to not wearing a face covering, that person could be charged with trespassing.
“Overwhelming evidence that is growing by the week shows that wearing a face covering can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially from people who have it and don’t know it yet,” Cooper said. “This is a simple way to control this virus while we protect ourselves and the people around us. Required face coverings not only cause zero harm to our economy — they in fact help our economy by making it safer to shop, do business, and keep our small businesses running.
“We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward,” Cooper added. “We want to stabilize our numbers so we can continue to safely ease restrictions, and most importantly, get our children back in school.”
Cooper noted that on June 23, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force, told a U.S. House committee that North Carolina could see an “insidious increase in community spread, which will be much more difficult to contain as the community spread amplifies itself.”
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Fauci said that North Carolina’s numbers could not be explained simply by an increase in the availability of tests for COVID-19, because “when you get an increase in the percentage of tests that are positive, that’s an indication that you do have additional infections.”
“When you have those kinds of increases, you must implement on the ground as effectively as possible the manpower, the system, the tests to do identification, isolation and contact tracing to try and blunt that surge of cases,” Fauci said, according to the newspaper.
“Our hospitals still have the capacity to meet increased demand if more people become seriously ill, which is good,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a media briefing last week. “But the fact that this metric has continued to increase for more than a month is concerning. We would like to see this at least level or decline. If this upward trend continues or worse accelerates, we could face capacity challenges within our health care system.”
Cooper noted that early on in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, leaders did not have enough data and evidence about the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19. But he said that the experiences of other countries and new studies are now showing that “face masks can make a real difference.”
He referenced a study by scientists at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the UNC School of Medicine, publicized earlier this month, which found that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 “infects the nasal cavity to a great degree by replicating specific cell types, and infects and replicates progressively less well in cells lower down the respiratory tract, including in the lungs,” according to an article posted at unc.edu.
“If the nose is the dominant initial site from which lung infections are seeded, then the widespread use of masks to protect the nasal passages, as well as any therapeutic strategies that reduce virus in the nose, such as nasal irrigation or antiviral nasal sprays, could be beneficial,” study co-senior author Dr. Richard Boucher was quoted as saying.
The statewide mandate follows a series of mandates enacted by local governments in the state, including towns that include Boone and Raleigh. The states of California, Washington and Virginia are among those to recently mandate that face coverings be worn in public places.
The extension of Phase 2 means that establishments and facilities such as bars, gyms, indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys and public playgrounds will remain closed under statewide executive order.
Restaurants, personal care businesses and retail stores are limited to an approximate 50-percent capacity, and gatherings — with the exception of religious and spiritual gatherings, funeral ceremonies, wedding ceremonies and other activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights — are limited to no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.
In a statement responding to the governor’s decision, Republican N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger questioned the consistency in the governor’s mandates, especially with respect to recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality.
“In Roy Cooper’s North Carolina, the governor can walk with a group of protesters with no mask on, but you can’t take your son or daughter to a playground,” Berger said. “Rioters can break windows and set fires with impunity, but you can’t exercise on an elliptical machine. We’re assured that masses of mask-less people gathered together in the streets caused no rise in cases, yet we’re now all required to wear masks because the danger is too great. The inconsistencies and hypocrisy continue to eat away at the trust in and credibility of this administration.”
Cooper’s latest order went into effect on Friday afternoon, June 26, and lasts until July 17.
Continued COVID-19 impact at local, state, national levels
North Carolina health officials report the total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state have reached 63,484 cases, according to statistics posted earlier June 30 from NCDHHS. The state also has reported 1,325 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 843 people are hospitalized as of June 30.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,325 individuals have died from the virus, with 1,297 cases statewide as of noon on Tuesday, June 30.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 2,683,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 30, with 129,545 reported deaths and more than 705,203 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 886,305 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of noon on June 30, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 29 is 45,538, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
The local health district continues to urge practice of safe health protocols with the coming Fourth of July weekend approaching.
“What I would like everyone to think about is Fourth of July, family BBQ’s, work, church, meetings, shopping, etc. There are ways to do these activities and do them safely. The key is mask, social distance and wash your hands. We want people to be able to have some social interaction and ‘normal’ activities, but we want you to do them safely,” Diane Creek with Avery County Health Department stated via the TRHD social media.
Toe River Health District reported on Monday, June 29, that Avery County has a total of 14 positive cases. The county health district reports nine active cases and five that have recovered. The department added that a total of 1,257 people had been tested in Avery County, with 990 negative results and 253 tests pending.
According to TRHD, 981 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of June 29 with 833 negative results, 113 results pending and 36 total positive cases (15 active, 21 having recovered). Yancey County reports 1,246 people tested, with 1,132 negative results, 72 results pending and 42 total positive cases (seven active, 35 having recovered).
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 67 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 411 positive tests as of June 29 with four deaths, while Wilkes County has 576 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 52 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 226 cases and one death. Burke County reports 1,022 cases and 20 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 35 cases, while Carter County reports 52 cases and one death as of June 30, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 10,863. Wake County is reporting 4,952 cases and Durham County reports 3,624 cases, according to June 30 NCDHHS statistics.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
