RALEIGH — As of Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by almost 11,000 over the previous seven-day mark, as the state has more than 167,313 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has experienced a decrease in hospitalizations over the span of the last week, however, with 923 people hospitalized. NCDHHS reports an additional 167 North Carolinians have died related to the virus in the same seven-day span, as the agency reports 2,702 overall deaths.
In an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 162 on Aug. 31 to extend the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina. As the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Order requires restaurants to end the sale of alcoholic beverages at 11 p.m. This Order will remain in effect through Oct. 2, 2020.
“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Governor Cooper. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”
Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m. or that apply to other entities remain in effect.
Toe River Health District reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Avery over the past week, with one new additional case in the county reported in a press release on Monday evening, Aug. 31, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 167 total, with 142 having recovered and 25 active cases.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” an Aug. 31 release from TRHD Director Diane Creek stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Yancey County had four new positive cases on Aug. 31, which puts the county at 169 positive cases, with 146 having recovered and 22 cases active, with one death.
Mitchell County added one new positive case on August 31, leaving the county with 146 positive cases, with 138 having recovered, four active cases and four deaths.
“Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, diarrhea, nausea, headache, sore throat, and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice,” a release from TRHD states. “If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that 80% of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.”
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 25.4 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 6,029,408 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 1, with 183,579 reported deaths nationwide and more than 2,184,825 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 2,256,172 completed tests as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of August 31 as 145,884 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, TRHD urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19, including:
- Stay home as much as possible
- Especially stay home when sick
- Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet)
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Avoid contact with persons that you know are sick
- Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw in trash)
- Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing)
- If you do not have access to soap and water use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 434 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 1,424 positive tests as of August 31 with 17 deaths, while Wilkes County has 1,026 reported cases and 22 deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 200 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 788 cases and 24 deaths. Burke County reports 1,850 cases and 30 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 407 cases with one death, while Carter County reports 829 cases and 18 deaths as of Sept. 1, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 25,345. Wake County is reporting 14,967 cases and Durham County reports 6,908 cases, according to August 31 NCDHHS statistics. At least 43 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.