NEWLAND — With schools closed until May 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, child care facilities have become an increasingly important community resource in order to allow families to continue working in essential jobs.
Since the initial school cancellation was implemented on Monday, March 16, county officials, health care workers, emergency services personnel and a variety of other essential professionals have been scrambling to find a form of child care service in the absence of public schooling. Fortunately, a solution has come in the form of private child care facilities, as well as the Williams YMCA.
While one would expect that the cancellation of school would cause a sharp increase in demand for child care, the response has varied for three popular child care centers in the county: Kingdom Kids, Little Faces and Children’s Castle.
“Our center is holding good,” Tammy Johnson, Director of Kingdom Kids, said. “I don’t know what next week will bring, but for the last two weeks we have had anywhere between 28 to 32 children every day. Yesterday, [March, 26] we were approved to be a COVID-19 emergency child care provider, which means we will be able to take kids on as there is a need.”
Johnson expects to see two more children enter into the facility next week, but for now she waits to see what the need will be among essential workers and others who are still employed. Kingdom Kids, like most child care centers in the area, serve infants up to kids 12 years of age.
Meanwhile, Elvie Sheppard, who is the director and owner of Little Faces Child Care Center in Banner Elk, has seen a drop in the number of children that the facility serves. Due to the different types of employment in Banner Elk compared to Newland, there are less hospital workers and more employees of restaurants and those who can work from home who are now able to watch their own children during the day.
“We actually have a decrease in kids because we’ve had a lot of [parents] take theirs out because of the virus and because we have not had a big need for [kids of school age] in the area that we’re in,” Sheppard said.
The business has had to make changes accordingly, including limiting hours and adjusting to the number of children. However, Sheppard is confident the facility will be back to capacity once the current health crisis passes.
“We have had to drop staff hours and things like that since we have seen a decrease. I had 41 children, now we’re running 13 to 15 a day. They’re all coming back, but right now they’re scared and all that kind of stuff,” Sheppard said. “I have a lot of private-paying parents in the Banner Elk area that can work from home, so they took their children out until after all this stuff is over. It’s different when you’ve had a regular routine of 40 kids and then you drop down. You have to change your whole routine around. It’s a little different.”
Each child care facility has had to double down on sanitation and cleaning, which has already been a point of emphasis. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kingdom Kids has taken extra precautions to limit the exposure of those who may potentially be unknowingly spreading the virus.
“The North Carolina Child Care Division is sending us daily emails about sanitation. We used to send a child home if they had a fever of 101 [degrees Fahrenheit], now you can at 100.4. We started having to take a child’s temperature as they come in,” Johnson said. “Before our parents pick their kids up in the evening, we allowed them to come in all the way to the daycare, but we are [now] actually taking the children to meet the parent at the end of the hall. That’s just something we implemented.”
Among the need for daycare, the demand for after school care or evening care for preschoolers has also been emphasized. The lack thereof has been an issue in the county even before the current health crisis made its way to the region. It can be a challenge for parents who work in the evening to find after school care especially if their child is of preschool age.
“There has been a need for child care in Avery County for a while,” Johnson said. “It’s been a big issue, especially with the public preschool. When they send them to preschool, then they don’t have aftercare to care for those kids. They can leave them here if they send them then keep them here for afterschool. What some of them were doing was putting them in public school, because they were having to pay full price here, but they would meet the income [requirements] for the school system. Well, the school system didn’t offer after school for preschoolers this past year, so that left a lot of parents in a bind when school started back.”
Williams YMCA has opened its doors to help provide for these parents with daycare and after school care. However, the YMCA is currently only offering its child care program to children of essential workers such as county transportation employees, health department workers, physicians, nurses, grocery store workers and others.
Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley said that the facility is fortunate in that it is able to be flexible with its mission and is able to provide emergency child care in order for the community to continue operating efficiently.
“Last week as things started to unfold and get worse across the state and across the country, I had a phone call with Appalachian Regional Healthcare asking if we had considered opening facilities at that point for essential workers. I spoke with regional YMCAs and [county manager] Phillip Barrier and Debbie Gragg at the health department, and asked what they would be willing to do for their employees,” Oakley said.
The solution was to open the Chapman Center for children in grades kindergarten and older from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The program has been following health guidelines from the Division of Childhood and Early Education and the governor’s office. The 30 different children are kept in groups of no more than 10 and temperatures are checked at the door. Oakley said the Chapman Center location was ideal since it was farther away from the hospital and health clinics.
Both the Williams YMCA and Kingdom Kids, which is a nonprofit owned by Emmanuel Baptist Church, are doing their part in providing child care for families during a financially sensitive time.
“There is no cost associated with the program. I have been fortunate enough to work with a number of our donors that have been instrumental in the YMCA essentially even existing in Avery County, but they wanted to ensure that the kids that we are serving that we’re not putting more of a financial strain on their families. We’re working with Avery County Schools about getting food delivered to the site, so the kids are all fed. Those have been two big steps for us,” Oakley said.
“We are a nonprofit,” Johnson said. “The only state funding we get is subsidies. and that is where parents have to qualify and the state pays so much and the parent has a parent fee. It’s based on their income.”
As the situation continues to be monitored, these child care organizations are prepared to respond. In the meantime, necessary precautions continue to be taken as the community waits for the number of coronavirus cases across the state to plateau.
“Like anything else right now, it can all change next week as far as our ability to continue the program. We may be asked to expand to a different part of the community, it seems to be different every day. We are being asked to continually develop ways to ensure that the kids we are serving are of those individuals who are essential to community operations as most things have been shut down recently. We have been asked not to provide general child care,” Oakley said.
