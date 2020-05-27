BANNER ELK — Patrons venturing out to get their haircut at area barbershops and salons studios can expect to see myriad changes to these businesses as owners and entrepreneurs enact new measures to protect the health of their customers and employees.
Chad Carpenter, owner and stylist at Root Down Hair Studio, will be serving customers again beginning on Thursday, May 28, after having to remain closed for nearly 75 days. During that time, Carpenter has been working to prepare his business for its eventual reopening by installing plexiglass buffers throughout his studio and working to provide personal protective equipment to his staff.
“I have a lot of clients who are nurses, and one of them showed up one day, and she was showing me her face shield that she had gotten. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool. We might need those.’ They’re kind of hard to find, and some places are gouging. So I reached out to Susan Hawkins, and she has agreed to help get these made for hair dressers locally who need them,” Carpenter said.
Susan Hawkins and Matt Michel of Avery High School, as well as Arlene Foster of Cranberry Middle School, have been 3D printing face shields for doctors and nurses at Cannon Memorial Hospital, and now these face shields are going out to local businesses as many of them begin to operate as part of phase two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening strategy.
“The hair salon industry and the beauty industry is really working hard to try to piece this together to make it safe for them. Also, it’s really cool that the community is coming together in a way that I have not seen anywhere,” Carpenter said.
As Carpenter is able to gain access to personal protective equipment, he is sending out what he has available to other beauty salons both locally and elsewhere, including Charlotte, Boone, Newark, N.J. and Boston, among other locations.
Carpenter is sourcing the majority of his PPE from outside of Amazon and has been buying thermometers and other medical supplies companies online. Carpenter has even been sourcing his hand sanitizer from a farm in Texas and has been supplementing the cost by selling honey, candles and teas in order to keep from up-charging customers.
“We’re gathering masks for our guests. When you come in, you will get a mask, you will get gloves. There will be a health care check form, with basic information so we can cover [ourselves] in case something happens. We’re also having to collect information on every client,” Carpenter said.
As businesses reopen, there is a heightened awareness of liability concerns due to exclusions in their insurance policies. If a customer were to contract COVID-19 at any business, that business would be shut down without any sort of protection for the owner or the employees.
“For example, if someone comes into my salon and they get a haircut and three days later they get sick. Then I have to close my doors, and because I’m closed down [hypothetically] there’s no loss-of-income insurance. That is why businesses are having to take such a strong stance on questioning their clients,” Carpenter said.
While Root Down Hair Studio remained closed, Carpenter said that each one of his staff members was able to get unemployment even though each hairdresser is technically a self-employed independent contractor.
Carpenter also applied for the Payroll Protection Protection Program, a Small Business Association loan meant to keep business’s workforce employed throughout the pandemic, however, his business had yet to receive any funding from the program as of mid-May. Carpenter said the loan program makes him nervous due to the lack of guidelines. Some businesses that Carpenter is in contact with are even considering giving the money back.
“Whatever formula they use to come up with this number, it always leaves you with more money in the payroll side than you need. I’ve had a particular challenge trying to figure out how to spend that money properly,” Carpenter said. “It’s almost as if it’s set up so you can’t pay it back properly. For me, I’ve kind of been [questioning] if I really want this loan.”
While the business climate is less than ideal, Carpenter is more than ready to open his business and begin serving the community once more.
“We don’t want to jerk prices up on people in a way that makes them uncomfortable. We have to be responsible and pay attention to the economy and observe what the economy can bear. On the front end it may have to be that we have to eat if for a little while and not make as much money,” Carpenter said. “This is uncharted territory for all of us.”
