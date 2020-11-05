NEWLAND — According to a Nov. 5 press release from the Avery County School System, a student at Banner Elk Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, and the system is transitioning students in the related classroom to remote learning.
Due to the possibility of exposure, students in the classroom will learn remotely in order to allow for a quarantine period through Thursday, Nov. 19. Students in the classroom will return to in-class instruction on Friday, Nov. 20.
While masks have been worn consistently by all students and staff, the school system is proceeding with the highest level of caution and is working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department, according to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
"School administration or the Avery County Health Department will contact any student or staff member who may have been directly exposed," a release from Brigman stated. "All schools, including Banner Elk Elementary, have been and will continue to be deep cleaned. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.