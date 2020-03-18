NEWLAND — The Avery County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, March 18, an initiative to assist with delivering groceries, prescriptions and other items locally during the COVID-19 crisis.
"While many public agencies are lessening services, the Avery County Sheriff's Office is going to try to increase our service to our county," Sheriff Kevin Frye announced via social media. "Starting tomorrow (Thursday, March 19) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, if you are elderly or have an immunity issue, if you call a local grocery store, local pharmacy or local restaurant and pay your bill over the phone, we will pick up your groceries, medication or meals and deliver them to your front door... This will take coordination so please call the store, pharmacy or restaurant first, then call us knowing that we will try to respond within an hour of notification. This means if you get frozen items, please let the store know that we will be there within an hour."
Frye noted that the deliveries will not include entering an individual's premises.
"We will not come inside, but will knock on the door and leave so that we may not come in contact with you," Frye added.
Frye also invited any church/volunteers wishing to help in the effort to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-2017 and ask for Karen or Lauren, or contact Frye directly via call or text at (828) 387-5575.
