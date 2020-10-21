NEWLAND — After a staff member at Avery Middle School was exposed to COVID-19 and is now exhibiting symptoms while awaiting a test result, all students attending Avery Middle School will be placed on remote learning to allow for a quarantine period through next Thursday, Oct. 29, as a precautionary measure to prevent other staff members from being exposed, according to an October 21 press release from Avery County Schools.
All students who attend AMS will return to in-class instruction on Friday, Oct. 30. According to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the school system is working diligently with the Avery County Health Department to limit students' and staffs' exposure to the virus.
"Individuals who may have come in contact with this staff member have been notified by the Avery County Health Department or the school administration. All schools, including Avery Middle School, have been and will continue to be deep cleaned. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and work in partnership with the ACHD to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system," Brigman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.