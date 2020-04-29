Avery High School to hold drive-in graduation ceremony at MacRae Meadows

NEWLAND — Avery High School’s Class of 2020 will have its graduation ceremony at a new location this year as school administration works to give seniors an event to remember despite state social distancing guidelines set in place due to COVID-19.
The ceremony will take place at MacRae Meadows near Grandfather Mountain on the morning of Friday, May 29, with a rain date set for the following morning on Saturday, May 30.
The location is a first for the school system as the families of the 112 graduating seniors will be able to view the ceremony from their cars and potentially listen to it on the radio. The ceremony will be divided into four different graduations with approximately 28 students each, and seniors will be allowed to bring two carloads of guests to watch the event.
A professional photographer and videographer will also be on hand to capture and compile the once-in-a-lifetime event for the families of the graduating students.
The announcement on the changes to the high school’s annual graduation ceremony came on Thursday, April 23, three days after Career and Technical Education Director Ellis Ayers presented the idea to the Board of Education on Monday, April 20.
High school administration has been planning and preparing for changes to the event for the past several weeks in light of the social mandates put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper. On Friday, April 24, Gov. Cooper announced that public schools will remain closed and continue with distance learning until the end of the semester.
“It has been a difficult time without knowing what the exact constraints would be,” Ayers said. “We had some meetings probably a couple of weeks prior in which we talked about the possibilities of using some areas on the high school campus, but with construction coupled with the meeting restrictions, it just didn’t seem like that was going to be a good option.”
According to Ayers, high school administration explored several options before deciding to have the ceremony at MacRae Meadows. Before administration reached out to the BOE, they received approval from Jesse Pope, Executive Director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, as well as from the planning committee at the high school.
“The students deserve to have as large of a celebration as we possibly can,” Ayers said. “We talked about [doing the ceremony] just online, but we didn’t feel like that was enough to give our students their due.”
The administration continues to keep an ear open as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve. Exact details related to the ceremony are being ironed out by the high school’s planning committee, and plans are subject to change in the event that the state begins to implement phases of its reopening strategy. As for now, the governor’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people are still in effect.
“We’re still looking at recognizing all of those traditional speeches that are made, valedictorian, salutatorian, and making sure all of those pieces are in place. We’re still dreaming up some things, but there are a lot of possibilities that we’ve looked at in terms of making things really, really special,” Ayers said.
