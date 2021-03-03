Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include information from a March 3 press release from Avery County Schools.
NEWLAND — The Avery Vikings football team has had the pause button pressed on its season for two weeks following the report of positive COVID-19 tests within the program announced on Wednesday, March 3. The team is scheduled to resume football-related activities no sooner than Wednesday, March 17.
“I’m very disappointed. We’ve had to wait so long for football season to this point, but because of the number of positive cases among the team and the need for us to go ahead and try to get control of the numbers and minimize the spread, this action was necessary,” Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said regarding the decision. “We’ve worked with the health department and we’ve all concurred that this was the best approach going forward. I deeply regret it, but it’s like we’ve had to do with other sports during the seasons with the quarantines. We hoped that we could make it through, and it just got to the point where we’ve had to control the spread of this and try to keep from having players making each other sick.”
In a Wednesday afternoon, March 3, media release that included the announcement that a student and staff member at Newland Elementary School, a student at Cranberry Middle School, and three students at Avery High School had tested positive for COVID-19 that day, Avery County Schools also addressed the football virus outbreak.
"According to state health guidelines and in conjunction with the Avery County Health Department, the ACHS football team is quarantined. In an effort to contain spread of COVID-19, the team will be quarantines through March 16, and can return to their regular schedule on March 17," the release stated.
Avery was scheduled to travel to Iredell County this Friday, March 5, to play at North Iredell, but that game, as well as the March 12 scheduled contest at Mountain Heritage, will not be played at this time.
Brigman explained that the team took part in a rapid test on Tuesday (March 2) to reassure other schools that the system was doing everything possible to stress the priority of safety for students, noting, however, that new information on Wednesday prompted Avery County Schools, in conference with Toe River Health District, to make the call to suspend all activities within the program.
“We’ve had a total of six positives on the team. Yesterday’s blanket rapid test was a precautionary measure,” Brigman said. “It wasn’t in response to positive tests, but we were just trying to reassure the teams that we visited that we have had the rapid test. But based on information we received today with additional positives, this action was necessary to try to slow the spread.”
Contract tracing for the positive tests is under way, and those testing positive and potential exposed individuals are currently in quarantine, according to the system.
The pause from an athletic perspective effectively quells the momentum the team has built coming off a dominating 42-20 win in its opening-week game at home against Asheville Christian Academy. According to Coach Mac Bryan, it’s disappointing from a football standpoint that players who have been focused and diligent in taking the steps necessary to play are now having to be away from one another and the game during this period.
“The shame of it is for these kids. They go out there and work their butts off in the freezing cold in the month of February, and they have a 52-degree day today (March 3) and can’t practice,” Bryan said regarding the situation. “We’ve got seniors who are losing two games of a seven-game schedule... I firmly believe that we should have played in the Fall (of 2020).”
According to ACS, once the 14-day quarantine period concludes, the team should be able to resume team activities occurring prior to the pause, including the resumption of the team’s regular-season schedule. The next possible game for the Vikings as currently slated would be its Homecoming game against Madison at MacDonald Stadium on Friday, March 19. The effect on the Vikings’ ability to participate in postseason play is still unclear.
“It’s heartbreaking for the players and the parents and boosters, and we totally understand that this wasn’t an easy decision, but based on the interests of the kids and ensuring the controlled spread, to make that everyone is limited because of their exposure, these actions were necessary,” Brigman noted. “We have to go through this quarantine, and the team should then be able to resume practice and full speed ahead. We just hope everybody continues to wear face masks, washes their hands and practice safe habits.”
“We just hate it. We think we’ve got a good football team, or were going to have one, and it’s a shame for these kids. There’s a nucleus of them that has really worked hard,” Bryan said. “I feel sorry that they aren’t getting the opportunity to play because I think we’ve played pretty well. Now we have two weeks down and, somehow, we’ve got to gear it up quick, and that’s quite a disadvantage. We’re going to go out and try to take it one game at a time and win every game and let the high school association figure (postseason play) out.”
