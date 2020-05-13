NEWLAND — Similar to years past, Avery County Schools will be providing meals to students throughout the summer months, but due to current public health restrictions the system’s plans have changed slightly and new partners are becoming involved to offer help.
When the semester ends on May 27, Avery County Schools will switch from distributing food via its bus routes to the approximately 1,500 school children in Avery County to solely providing its drive-through pickup service at Newland Elementary to families in need of food assistance. Pick-up service will begin on Monday, June 1, and last throughout the summer until the Fall semester begins. Parents will be able to pick up food from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
“We will be packing out breakfast and lunch for pickup so families can come through, and if their children are 18 and under they will be able to pick up a meal during the drive-through like they’re currently doing now. But Newland Elementary will be the only site that’s open on June 1,” Child Nutrition Director Tammy Woodie said.
In normal years, when the world is not trying to slow the spread of a global pandemic, the school system’s summer feeding program encompasses the Williams YMCA, the Avery County public pool, the 4-H’s WOW program and Newland Elementary.
“Actually, we had planned on feeding out of Riverside [Elementary] this year, but because of COVID, all of our plans have changed, and those programs are not going to be operating right now,” Woodie said. “We’re hoping that some of those things might change as the summer goes on and things start to open up, but as of right now we’re having to just plan a little bit at a time.”
The school system has been partnering with Reaching Avery Ministries and Feeding Avery Families to help provide food to children. Since March, both organizations have been packing food boxes to be delivered by bus to families who may need extra assistance. During the summer, the school system will have a new food distribution partner: First Things Foundation.
Members of the international aid organization have been working in Avery County in partnership with FAF by helping distribute food and assisting regional food banks. FTF is looking at pairing with the school system by partially replacing the bus feeding system in order to deliver food to children in need.
“This idea sort of landed in our laps,” FTF Executive Director Dan Padrnos said. “This idea of continuing the food delivery service that is happening right now through the school system with all of the buses, but as soon as summer starts, I understand [the buses] will be decommissioned. There will be lots of families without those meals they have been receiving. We thought that if the food is there, then we have the volunteer force and the vehicles to help deliver those meals.”
The school system is looking at getting food out to approximately 180 children. According to FAF Director Dick Larson, the nonprofit will be providing non-perishable items to the school children with help from FTF and potentially MANNA Food Bank or RAM, depending on how the final plan shakes out.
“We’re looking at the deliveries as a two-stage sort of thing,” Larson said. “We would be delivering some of these [meals] directly to five of the elementary schools in the county. Some of them would be dropped off at the schools, and the families that were involved would come there to get them. Counselors will also be calling every one of those families in the next three weeks to see if they would prefer to have these things delivered to their homes, or if they would prefer to pick them up at the schools.”
Larson is hoping that his volunteers and the volunteers with FTF will be able to complete these deliveries in one day. Larson said that definite plans are still up in the air, and that the amount of food that will be provided by MANNA for the operation is still undetermined.
“[MANNA] is still trying to figure out what summer looks like for them too, but they want to be involved,” Larson said.
Potential volunteers interested in assisting FAF or FTF can contact Larson at (828) 783-8506 or Padrnos at (719) 502-9154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.