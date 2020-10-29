NEWLAND — According to an Oct. 29 press release from the Avery County School System, a staff member and a student at Avery County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the possibility of exposure, all students at Avery County High School will be placed on remote learning to allow for a quarantine period until Thursday, Nov. 10. Students in this class will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The release states that all Avery County High School faculty and staff members will report to work during the quarantine period in accordance with their regular work schedules.
While masks have been worn consistently by all students and staff, the school system is proceeding with the highest level of caution and is working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department, according to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
"Any student or staff member who may have been directly exposed has been contacted by the school administration. All schools, including Avery County High School, have been and will continue to be deep cleaned. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system," Brigman said.
