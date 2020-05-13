NEWLAND — Avery County has amended its local state of emergency declaration and suspended the 14-day quarantine order for travelers arriving for overnight stays, while allowing short-term rentals to open at 50 percent capacity.
The decision comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order entering the state into Phase One of its reopening strategy. The governor’s order went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
Pursuant to the governor’s order, Avery County has lifted regulations of its own by rescinding its mandatory 14-day quarantine order, which travelers must abide by if they are arriving from outside of the couny for an overnight stay. Short-term rentals for non-essential workers are also able to reopen but at 50-percent capacity. All campgrounds and RV parks are able to reopen at 100-percent capacity with all units allowed to be rented or leased.
Examples of short-term rentals include hotels, motels, resorts, inns, guest houses, bed and breakfasts, vacation cabins, home rentals and rentals through AirBnB, Homeaway, VRBO and other rental programs or leases that are less than one month in duration.
The county’s order went into effect immediately.
A press release from Avery County reads, “We all know how important tourism is to our beautiful county, and we realize that this [order] places a burden on the hotels and short-term rental sector of our economy. This order is made so we can closely monitor any strain on our resources and the public’s health.”
Avery County Health Department continues to encourage residents to practice and take sanitary precautions such as washing hands, practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering or mask while out in public.
“Avery County Government will return to being Avery County as soon as possible, but the health and welfare of all our citizens continues to be most important during this difficult time,” according to the release.
