Despite many events having been canceled throughout the High Country due to restrictions related to COVID-19, Avery County residents were still able to celebrate Independence Day in true, patriotic fashion as residents of several of the smaller communities held their own Fourth of July parades, and local resorts offered fireworks displays in the evening that could be viewed throughout the county.
editor's pick
Avery celebrates Independence Day
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
