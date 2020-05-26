JEFFERSON — AppHealthCare is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Ashe County.
The individual died on Monday, May 25, from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their 70s and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, AppHealthCare said no further information will be released about this individual.
“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the family during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said.
We continue to encourage the community to take preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
How to Protect Yourself
● Practice social distancing. This means avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, keeping 6 feet or more from others and remaining at home to the greatest extent possible
● Frequent hand washing
● Cover a cough or sneeze
● Keep distance from others who are sick
● Avoid touching the face
● Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles
● Wear cloth mask or face covering when out in public when possibly being around people like grocery stores or pharmacies.
COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Signs and Symptoms
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms.
● Fever
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● Chills
● Repeated shaking with chills
● Muscle pain
● Headache
● Sore throat
● New loss of taste or smell
People at high risk include anyone who:
● Is 65 years of age or older
● Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
● Has a high-risk condition that includes:
Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
Heart disease with complications
Compromised immune system
Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease
People who are at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.
Managing Your Overall Health
During this time, it is important to manage one's overall health. There are resources available if needed to reduce anxiety or stress, if someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts, if there's a need to better manage chronic conditions and more. Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website at www.ncdhhs.gov.
Additional Resources
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To view the case count for North Carolina, including a county map and additional metrics, click to www.ncdhhs.gov.
A COVID-19 toll free helpline has been set up to answer general, non-emergent questions at 1-866-462-3821. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”
