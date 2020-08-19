BOONE — Appalachian State University football announced last week that it has added a pair of out-of-conference foes to visit Kidd Brewer Stadium for the 2020 regular-season slate.
App State and Charlotte announced on August 12 that they have agreed to add two more games to their upcoming series, with the first matchup now scheduled for Sept. 12 in Boone and an additional game in Charlotte on a 2030 date to be announced.
The Mountaineers recently lost all four of its originally scheduled 2020 non-conference opponents: Morgan State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Massachusetts.
“I would like to thank Mike Hill and his team for working with us to get this scheduled in what is a very fluid situation for all of us,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “This matchup makes sense for both schools. The safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes remains our priority, and we continue to follow guidance from health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference to provide the safest environment for the return of sports on our campus. We hope to safely welcome App State students, season ticket holders and visiting teams to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, following the latest public health protocols.”
In addition to the matchups this fall and in 2030, App State and Charlotte are scheduled to square off on a yearly basis from 2026-29, as announced in April 2019.
“We look forward to playing Charlotte on Sept. 12,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said. “Our team wants to play. Our medical staff, coaching staff and administration have been working tirelessly to implement protocols that provide a safe environment for our players, and we will continue to put their health and safety first as we prepare for the 2020 season.”
The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers in their first two meetings – 45-9 in Charlotte in 2018 and 56-41 in Boone last year.
App State also announced on August 13 that it would be hosting Campbell University.
Per the Sun Belt Conference’s August 4 decision to allow each league school to play up to four non-conference games in addition to the eight-game league slate, App State worked to add the Camels to its fall schedule.
“We are pleased to add another home game against an in-state school to the 2020 schedule,” Gillin added. “We continue to follow guidance from health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference to provide the safest environment for the return of sports on our campus. We hope to safely welcome App State students, season ticket holders and visiting teams to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, following the latest public health protocols.”
Campbell is a member of the Big South Conference, which participates at the FCS level. The Big South announced Aug. 12 that it is delaying its fall sport seasons (with the intent of playing in the spring), but its institutions may play up to four non-conference football games in the fall.
App State and Campbell have played twice before, both in Boone. The Mountaineers won 20-6 in 1931 and 66-0 in 2014.
Longtime football rivals App State and Marshall then announced on August 17 that they have agreed to add two more games to their upcoming series with the first matchup now scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va., and an additional game in Boone on Sept. 8, 2029.
The two schools announced in 2015 a home-and-home series that includes a 2021 game in Boone (Sept. 25) and a 2022 game in Huntington (Sept. 17).
“We are glad to add Marshall to this year’s schedule and thankful to athletics director Mike Hamrick and his team for working with us to get this done,” Gillin said. “This regional matchup is good for our student-athletes, alumni and fans.”
App State, the reigning Sun Belt Champion and a top-20 nationally ranked team in the final 2019 polls, and Marshall, which competes in Conference USA and has earned bowl berths in six of the last seven seasons, have squared off 22 times on the gridiron, with 21 of those matchups coming when the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd were both members of the Southern Conference from 1977-96. App State holds a 14-8 advantage in the all-time series.
Marshall was the top-ranked Division I-AA team in 1994 when No. 24 App State secured a 24-14 upset. The next year, the No. 2 Mountaineers went on the road to defeat the No. 3 Thundering Herd 10-3 during App State’s perfect 11-0 regular season.
“I fondly remember our games against Marshall during my playing days,” Clark, a West Virginia native who was a four-year starting offensive lineman for the Mountaineers from 1994-98, added. “It was an incredible rivalry then, and we are excited to renew the rivalry now.”
Scheduled to play for the first time as FBS opponents, App State and Marshall are two of the standard-bearers for successful transitions to the top level of college football.
The Mountaineers have gone a record-breaking 5-0 in bowl games during their first five postseason-eligible seasons, and their 54-12 record since the start of the 2015 season ranks No. 5 nationally. Marshall lost its bowl debut as an FBS newcomer during the 1997 season and won bowl games each of the next five seasons, contributing to its overall FBS bowl record of 12-3.
