RALEIGH — North Carolina leaders were set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools would open this coming school year, but the announcement of the plan has been delayed.
“We’re not issuing a statewide directive today on how schools should open in the fall, but we will soon. We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure that we get this right,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
On June 8, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released the StrongSchoolsNC Public Heath Toolkit as guidelines for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for the 2020-21 academic year. At the time, NCDHHS said that in consultation with the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction, it would announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented for schools to most safely reopen. On July 1, Cooper said state officials needed a little more time to ensure they get it right. He said an announcement of school reopening plans would be made “within the next couple of weeks.”
The guidelines released on June 8 anticipated three reopening scenarios: Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing; Plan B, which calls for moderate social distancing; or Plan C, which would result in remote learning only. Since that announcement, public school officials across North Carolina have been planning for what school could look like under each of these scenarios.
Cooper encouraged public school officials to continue this planning with a special focus on how teachers, staff and students can best be protected. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen added that emerging evidence and international research shows that schools have not played a significant role in the spreading of COVID-19.
“Children, particularly younger children, are less likely than adults to be infected with COVID-19,” Cohen said. “For children who do become infected with COVID-19, they seem to be less likely to transmit it to others. We will continue to have to evaluate the scientific research carefully on this, but the current science is encouraging.”
As both Cooper and Cohen each had a parent who were educators, they both emphasized how vital it was that officials look out for the wellbeing of educators and other school workers in addition to the students.
“We need to make sure that teachers, school personnel and students have the face coverings they need and the resources needed to implement the comprehensive public health guidance we released last month,” Cohen said.
According to Cooper, state emergency management and public health staff recently began delivering a two-month supply of medical grade protective wear to schools across North Carolina. Face shields, gowns and other gear will be given to school nurses and staff who are providing health care to children while they’re at school. He added that the state has also given schools access to statewide contracts to easily purchase other health supplies.
Cooper said the state is looking to get more input from teachers and others who are “on the ground” to ensure all of the requirements are understood.
“I think it’s important to get as much buy-in we possibly can across the board before we announce decisions,” Cooper said.
Cooper added that decisions will also need to be made at the local level as school districts are different. He said some school systems want the state to direct them exactly on what to follow, while others want more flexibility.
Cohen said her team at NCDHHS will continue to support the N.C. Department of Public of Instruction and the N.C. State Board of Education in their planning efforts. Cooper said while it’s possible that students could not return for in-person instruction if metrics decline, ensuring students can return to classrooms in a safe manner in August is a top priority for him.
Questions about the StrongSchoolsNC Public Heath Toolkit for K-12 should be directed to StrongSchoolsNC@dhhs.nc.gov (in English or in Spanish). To view the toolkit, visit tinyurl.com/y886ldua.
