NEWLAND — The Avery County vaccination effort continues to sweep the state’s eligible populations, with those who are 65 and older, public school employees and now daycare workers currently eligible for the vaccine.
First doses of the Moderna vaccines are available for the aforementioned group at the Avery County Agricultural Extension at 661 Vale Road above Ingles in Newland on Friday, March 5. Those would like to receive the vaccine must make an appointment by calling the Avery County vaccine call center at (828) 733-8273. The call center is available daily from 9 to 11 a.m. Patients must bring their insurance card if they have one and wear appropriate clothing for ease of access to the upper arm. Masks are required.
The second dose of the vaccine will also be available on Friday, March 5, for those who received their first dose on Feb. 4. Second dose appointments will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avery County Agricultural Extension, and patients must bring their white vaccine card they were given upon receiving the first dose. For those who may have a scheduling conflict, they can call the Avery County Health Department at (828) 733-6031 in order to reschedule a time to receive their second dose.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, teachers and other public school employees that serve grades K through 12 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which culminated in a community vaccination spree courtesy of county’s mobile vaccination clinics. The clinics deployed to schools across the district, including Avery High School, Avery Middle School, Newland Elementary, Cranberry Middle, Freedom Trail, Riverside Elementary, Crossnore Elementary and Banner Elk Elementary, all of which were covered on a single day, Thursday, Feb. 25.
The community clinics at the schools were the first utilization of the two mobile vaccination clinics after the previously planned community clinic at Riverside Elementary was canceled on account of weather. After initially ordering the units last fall, Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said it is satisfying to finally see the two clinics utilized as emergency management had originally intended.
“(It’s able to carry) as many vaccines as we put on it. On a good warm day like today, we can have people inside and outside. So we can easily run 200 people through this mobile trailer itself. The vaccine comes pre-packaged with dry ice, so it is transferred in its own cooler, which keeps it cool enough for six hours (once it is taken out),” Buchanan said.
At Avery High School, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and other school staff were able to receive their first doses of the Moderna vaccine right outside of their offices and classrooms. Avery Virtual Academy English teacher Shannon Perdue said that her doctors recommended that she get the vaccine once it was available to her.
“I haven’t really been able to be around a lot of people,” Perdue said. “My surgeons, who did my kidney transplant, said, ‘When you can, get the vaccine.’” I was really happy that teachers got it because otherwise I would have been in the fourth group as someone with a pre-existing condition.”
New AHS chemistry and earth sciences teacher Josh Gregory said he was happy to get the vaccine to help show his students the wonders of science and modern medicine.
“(The vaccines) are wonderful. It feels like it’s been a year of not breathing, and that’s a nice little breath, a first breath out of two,” Gregory said.
By the end of the day, the county had administered approximately 200 first doses of the vaccine to school staff, and by the end of the week an additional 80 vaccines were given to staff at Williams Academy, along with approximately 200 first doses to those 65 and older.
“I love it,” ACHD Nursing Supervisor Debbie Gragg said. “We were able to come to the teachers, and they didn’t have to leave and miss a day of school. We were able to bring it to them, and it’s just awesome. We’re able to use it for our flu season and everything.”
For the week of March 1 to 5, the county received 390 first dose vaccines to administer to those 65 and older, school employees in pre-K to 12th grade schools, as well as daycare workers, who became eligible for the vaccine this week. The next phase, which includes essential workers, is set to become eligible on March 10 and is a much larger group.
Due to the county’s efficient effort the previous week, County Manager Phillip Barrier said he was a little concerned about appointments not filling up for this week.
“(The state) wants the other counties to have the opportunity to get their teachers done, so we have to see what we can do,” Barrier said. “I feel like we got vaccines to the people 65 and up that want it. I called Watauga to see if they had a waiting list. Mitchell is getting their teachers done this week, so they don’t have a waiting list. I’m going to call other counties to see if we can help with anything.”
Barrier added that the additional doses the county had received earlier in the year had put the county ahead of other counties in the area and the state. However, Barrier has noticed that the waiting lists in these other counties have improved. Additionally, Barrier said that the county will be ready to vaccinate the next group when it is given the go ahead.
As of Feb. 28, Avery County has administered 3,230 first doses of the vaccine and 2,344 second doses, according to NCDHHS data. For the week of Feb. 22, the state recorded a larger portion of first doses of the vaccine being administered than second doses, with 197,557 first doses and 144,375 second doses administered.
Statewide, a total of 2,472,673 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, which includes 204,465 doses through the federal government’s long-term care program.
