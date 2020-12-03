NEWLAND — According to a press release from the Avery County School System on Thursday, Dec. 3, a student at Freedom Trail Elementary School and a student at Avery Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to the possibility of exposure, students in the affected classrooms at Freedom Trail, and the sixth grade class at Avery Middle School will be placed on remote learning to allow a quarantine period through Monday, December 14, 2020," a letter from ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman states. "Students in these classrooms will return to in-class instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020."
While masks have been worn consistently by all students and staff, the school system is proceeding with the highest level of caution and is working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department, according to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
"School administration or the Avery County Health Department will contact any student or staff member who may have been directly exposed at either of these locations," Brigman said. "All schools have been and will continue to be deep cleaned. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.