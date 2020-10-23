NEWLAND — According to a Oct. 23 press release from the Avery County School System, students at Avery Middle School will now continue remote learning until Wednesday, Nov. 4, as a total of two staff members and one student at AMS have tested positive for COVID-19. The remote learning period was extended from an initial return date of Friday, Oct. 30, that the district noted in an October 21 release.
All students who attend AMS will return to in-class instruction on Thursday, Nov. 5, to allow for an extended quarantine period. According to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the school system is working diligently with the Avery County Health Department to limit students' and staffs' exposure to the virus.
"Individuals who may have come in contact with this staff member have been notified by the Avery County Health Department or the school administration. All schools, including Avery Middle School, have been and will continue to be deep cleaned. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and work in partnership with the ACHD to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system," Brigman said.
