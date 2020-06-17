NEWLAND — As per new health guidelines released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Avery County Schools and school systems across the state are expecting to hold in-person instruction once school begins in August.
Schools are asked to plan for reopening under three scenarios – Plan A: Minimal Social Distancing, Plan B: Moderate Social Distancing, or Plan C: Remote Learning Only. NC DHHS, in consultation with the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction, will announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented for schools to most safely reopen. The remaining plans may be needed if the state’s COVID-19 metrics change over time.
Under Avery County School System’s recently adopted traditional calendar, staff will return for the fall semester on August 11, and students will begin their first day of instruction on August 17. According to Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the school system is expecting to have students and teachers back in the classroom on the first day of the new semester.
“Our circumstances change day by day, so we are planning accordingly for the arrival of students on August 17. We are still going to recognize safe practices throughout our school system to ensure the highest level of safety and care for all our staff and students,” Dr. Brigman said.
School systems across the state have been receiving guidance from NCDHHS in the form of the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which lays out a comprehensive set of baseline health practices that public schools should follow to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19 for students, staff and families.
According to NCDHHS, the toolkit was developed using the most current CDC guidance for schools and includes requirements and recommendations for eight areas: social distancing and minimizing exposure, cloth face coverings, protecting vulnerable populations, cleaning and hygiene; monitoring for symptoms, handling suspected, presumptive or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, communication and combating misinformation, water and ventilation systems, transportation and coping and resilience.
Among the toolkit’s many health and safety regulations is a screening flow chart that details how a school is supposed to handle a child with COVID-19 related symptoms. A child who exhibits at least one symptom must stay home for 10 days since first symptom, wait three days after fever subsides and wait three days after symptoms have improved.
Students who are diagnosed but are asymptomatic must stay home for 10 days after testing positive. Students who have been exposed to the virus must stay home for 14 days, and all other students who show no signs or symptoms are allowed to go to school.
During a June 8 press conference, Gov. Cooper said the state is committed to getting students back in the classroom the safest way possible.
“Getting children back to school to learn is a high priority, but they must be able to do so in the safest way possible,” Governor Cooper said. “Every child, family and public school educator in North Carolina deserves strong protection to lower the risk of virus spread.”
State Superintendent Mark Johnson reiterated the same sentiment when the toolkit was released to the public on June 8.
“Today, North Carolinians have the important first step of returning to schools in the fall with this release of the final health guidance for schools from the NC Department of Health and Human Services,” Superintendent Johnson said. “In addition, the North Carolina education agency has already been leading workgroups, comprised of diverse stakeholders from teachers to school staff to superintendents to other support professionals, to create draft operational strategies that will help our school systems prepare for the fall. We will now seek feedback on the draft operational strategies from other stakeholders across the state to ensure that we best capture the needs of all our schools.”
