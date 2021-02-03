HIGH COUNTRY — The Avery County Health Department reports that it has in fact received first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. However, the department is receiving smaller shipments in comparison to the amount of vaccines it received initially.
As a result, the ACHD is moving to an appointment-based schedule as it prepares to receive smaller allotments of the Moderna vaccine over the next three weeks. To make an appointment, call (828) 733-8237 to reserve a time to receive the first dose. Vaccines are currently available to those who are 65 years of age and older.
“It looks like the state is wanting us to go to more of an appointment scheduling system, which is what we are doing,” ACHD Nursing Supervisor Deborah Gragg said. “We’re still limited on [the amount] of vaccines we’re getting, but hopefully we’ll know more next week. We’re definitely giving every dose that we’re getting.”
Additionally, individuals who have already received the first doses of the vaccine and were scheduled to receive their second dose on Tuesday and Wednesday this week will be administered their second dose at the Avery County Agricultural Extension on Thursday, Feb. 4, due to the winter weather. These appointments will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Elsewhere in the High Country, AppHealthCare received no new COVID-19 vaccines the week of Jan. 25 for Watauga and Ashe counties. It was the second week in a row Watauga County received no new COVID-19 doses.
Meanwhile, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is receiving fewer vaccines over the next three weeks as North Carolina battles limited vaccine supply, according to ARHS Senior Vice President Rob Hudspeth.
Hudspeth said they share vaccines back and forth with agencies they partner with including AppHealthCare and the Toe River Health District in Avery.
“We are very thankful to our local hospitals — Alleghany Health, Ashe Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Regional Healthcare System — who have been willing to give us some of their vaccine supply to cover some of our appointments,” AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said in a statement.
For the next three weeks, as of Jan. 28, ARHS will receive 200 doses of the vaccine per week — fewer than the 400-800 vaccines Hudspeth said the agency typically gets.
“We take pride in getting vaccines into arms and we’re just not getting the vaccines that we need,” Hudspeth said.
North Carolina was originally set to receive only 120,000 doses of vaccines the week of Jan. 27 which is about 140,000 fewer doses than the state got last week, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.
At a Jan. 27 press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said the federal government would be upping the amount of vaccines given to states by about 16 percent.
“We’re going to go from 120,000 doses to 140,000 doses,” Cooper said. “So the staff will make decisions about giving the providers a little bit more. And they’re working through those numbers right now so that they can let providers know.”
Part of the reason some providers — like AppHealthCare — are not getting vaccines this week is because many vaccines were allotted to large vaccination events planned several weeks ago when the state was addressing the backlog in vaccinations, according to Cohen.
“Starting with this week’s allocation, North Carolina will reserve 84,000 doses of our weekly 120,000 allocation of first doses from the federal government for our local vaccine providers,” Cohen said at a Jan. 26 press conference. “Providers will be given a baseline amount of first doses that they can expect for the next three weeks.”
Cohen also said the vaccines would be distributed to counties based on population. According to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management, Avery County’s population was an estimated 18,128 people as of July 2019.
The goal is for providers to exhaust all first dose vaccines before the next shipment arrives. If the state exhausts the majority of its first dose of vaccines, Cohen said the state is “in a strong position to advocate to the federal government for more vaccines as they become available.”
Hudpseth said as of Jan. 22, ARHS has a 90-percent utilization rate.
“We’ll actually reach 117 percent utilization by the end of the week by using the remainder of our current supply and because we’ve already scheduled additional clinics for vaccines that we don’t currently have yet,” Hudspeth said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked the state as sixth in the nation for total doses administered, 12th for first doses administered per 100,000 people and 17th for total doses administered per 100,000 people, as of Jan. 29 according to the NCDHHS.
“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state. This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible. These national rankings are the result of the strong work of our entire vaccine team,” Cohen said.
Problems with the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System
North Carolina uses a cloud-based COVID-19 Vaccine Management System that enables vaccine management and data sharing across recipients, care providers, hospitals, agencies and local, state and federal governments on one common platform, according to NCDHHS.
Among the different aspects of the CVMS, healthcare providers can manage COVID-19 vaccine inventory and track the number of vaccines administered.
That information allows the state to allocate vaccines to healthcare providers, send supply where needed and identify and prioritize the most vulnerable population.
Each entry into the system takes about five minutes, according to Hudspeth. ARHS and AppHealthCare have staff dedicated to do data input into the CVMS, but it’s not easy.
According to Hudspeth, the system is fairly slow and has gone offline during the past six weeks which can slow down data input.
“It’s not been easy,” Hudspeth said. “ The system slows our process. To make matters worse, an organization that hasn’t entered the data in a timely manner is effectively penalized.”
Hudspeth said they have had conversations with state representatives, but problems with the vaccine rollout really rest in the hands of the federal government.
“North Carolina has a plan,” Hudspeth said. “Has it gone perfectly? I would say no, but it is well thought out. There are certainly kinks in it, we’re all learning through this process. We just need the federal government to help the manufacturers determine how they can supply this country with more vaccines.”
