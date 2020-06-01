RALEIGH — Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Recovered
|N.C.
|28,589
|886
|649
|14,954
|U.S.
|1,791,163
|104,399
|N/A
|444,758
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 1) and NCDHHS (May 31). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 1).
High Country Cases
|Resident Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Avery
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ashe
|34
|16
|N/A
|1
|Watauga
|19
|10
|N/A
|0
|Mitchell
|12
|4
|8
0
|Wilkes
|492
|N/A
|469
|6
|Johnson
|16
|1
|15
|0
|Carter
|19
|0
|18
|1
Testing Numbers
|State/County
|Tests Completed
|N.C.
416,289
|Avery
|590
|Ashe
|265
|Watauga
|687
|Yancey
|614
|Mitchell
|471
|Johnson*
|1,927
|Carter*
|1,380
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District (June 1), AppHealthCare (May 30), NCDHHS (May 31) Caldwell County Health Department (May 29) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 30).
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.