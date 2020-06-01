DHHS logo

RALEIGH — Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

  Cases Deaths Hospitalized Recovered
 N.C. 28,589 886 649 14,954
 U.S.1,791,163104,399 N/A 444,758

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 1) and NCDHHS (May 31). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 1).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Avery 2 0 0
 Ashe 34 16 N/A 1
Watauga1910N/A 0
 Mitchell 12 4 8

 0

 Wilkes 492 N/A 469 6
 Johnson 16 1 15 0
 Carter 19 0 18 1

Testing Numbers

State/CountyTests Completed
N.C.

416,289

Avery590
Ashe 265
 Watauga687
 Yancey614
Mitchell471
 Johnson*1,927
 Carter*1,380

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District (June 1), AppHealthCare (May 30), NCDHHS (May 31) Caldwell County Health Department (May 29) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 30). 

*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.

More Key Info to Know

NC EXECUTIVE ORDERS (click here for more info): North Carolina is in Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan. The following orders are in effect through at least June 26.

  • The stay-at-home order is lifted, but high-risk people are urged to stay home and travel only for essential purposes.
  • While in public, people should wear a cloth face covering, practice social distancing by waiting six feet apart from others and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer (the three Ws).
  • Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants are permitted at "emergency maximum occupancy," which is 50 percent fire code capacity with groups of customers separated by at least six feet.
  • Barbers, salons and personal care businesses are permitted to open at "emergency maximum occupancy," which is 50 percent fire code capacity with groups of customers separated by at least six feet, and employees must wear face coverings. 
  • Gyms, playgrounds, theaters, music venues and bowling alleys remain closed.
  • Retail stores are open at "emergency maximum occupancy," which is 50 percent fire code capacity with groups of customers separated by at least six feet.
  • Visitors are not permitted at long-term care facilities.
  • N.C. public schools are closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
  • Click here for an FAQ document about Phase 2.

WATAUGA COUNTY ORDERS (click here for more info) The following orders are in place until Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan.

  • All lodging, short-term rentals and other fee-based overnight accommodations for a period of less than 30 days may operate at 50 percent of capacity.

How to Protect Yourself & Others

  • Practice social distancing: avoiding gatherings, keep 6 feet or more away from others and remain at home as much as possible.
  • Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Keep distance from others who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
  • People at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible.
  • Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

People at High Risk Include Anyone Who:

  • Is 65 years of age or older
  • Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
  • Has a high-risk condition that includes: Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; Heart disease with complications; Compromised immune system; Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher; or Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

If You Are Sick

  • Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
  • AppHealthCare recommends that anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 be tested for the virus.
  • If you are sick with a fever, cough or other mild COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider or call AppHealthCare to speak with a public health staff member before going to your provider or the emergency room. Do not show up to a health care provider without calling first.

Sources: Office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Watauga County, CDC, N.C. DHHS, AppHealthCare

More Information

  • Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
  • NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
  • NC COVID-19 Response: nc.gov/covid19
  • AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 264-4995
  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
  • Toll-free hotline for non-emergency questions: 1-866-462-3821 or visit www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”

