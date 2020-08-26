RALEIGH — As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, the state has more than 156,396 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 948 people hospitalized and 2,535 people who have died, a 176-person increase over the previous week.
Toe River Health District reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Avery County in a press release on Monday evening, Aug. 24, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 149 total, with 138 having recovered and 11 active cases.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” an Aug. 24 release from TRHD Director Diane Creek stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Yancey County had five new positive cases on Aug. 24, which puts the county at 153 positive cases, with 139 having recovered and 13 cases active, with one death.
Mitchell County added one new positive case on August 24, leaving the county with 143 positive cases, with 131 having recovered, eight active cases and four deaths.
“Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, diarrhea, nausea, headache, sore throat, and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice,” a release from TRHD states. “If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that 80% of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.”
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 23.57 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 5,739,266 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, with 177,248 reported deaths nationwide and more than 2,020,774 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 2,087,695 completed tests as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of August 24 as 136,630 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, TRHD urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19, including:
- Stay home as much as possible
- Especially stay home when sick
- Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet)
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Avoid contact with persons that you know are sick
- Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw in trash)
- Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing)
- If you do not have access to soap and water use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 387 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 1,357 positive tests as of August 24 with 14 deaths, while Wilkes County has 981 reported cases and 20 deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 184 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 753 cases and 23 deaths. Burke County reports 1,799 cases and 27 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 387 cases with one death, while Carter County reports 736 cases and 14 deaths as of August 25, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 24,260. Wake County is reporting 13,842 cases and Durham County reports 6,616 cases, according to August 24 NCDHHS statistics. At least 41 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.