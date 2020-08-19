RALEIGH — As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, the state has more than 145,516 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 980 people hospitalized and 2,348 people who have died, a 176-person increase over the previous week.
Toe River Health District reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Avery County in a press release on Monday evening, Aug. 17, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 139 total, with 99 having recovered and 40 active cases.
According TRHD Director Diane Creek, of the seven new positives cases, four of them had been tested in other counties. The patients quarantined in the other counties and the health department was notified the previous day. Their quarantine is now over so they were included in the recovered numbers.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” an Aug. 17 release from TRHD Director Diane Creek stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Yancey County had nine new positive cases on Aug. 17, which puts the county at 143 positive cases, with 115 having recovered and 27 cases active, with one death.
Mitchell County added one new positive case on August 17, leaving the county with 130 positive cases, with 120 having recovered, six active cases and four deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 21.9 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 5,446,233 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, with 170,586 reported deaths nationwide and more than 1,656,864 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 1,935,472 completed tests as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of August 17 as 127,749 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 344 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 1,283 positive tests as of August 17 with 13 deaths, while Wilkes County has 914 reported cases and 18 deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 174 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 714 cases and 20 deaths. Burke County reports 1,716 cases and 27 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 349 cases, while Carter County reports 643 cases and six deaths as of August 18, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 23,164. Wake County is reporting 12,754 cases and Durham County reports 6,428 cases, according to August 17 NCDHHS statistics. At least 38 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.