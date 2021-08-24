AVERY COUNTY — High winds downed a number of trees and localized flooding made for a long evening as Avery County was drenched by rains from Tropical Storm Fred during the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
While tornado warnings and flood warnings were issued in various portions of the county, Avery emergency personnel and volunteers worked throughout the evening and overnight hours, assisting residents by cutting trees out of roads and helping to ensure safety for anyone potentially in harm’s way. The county also set up a temporary shelter at the Newland “Dive-In” Pool for the evening, in which more than a dozen individuals sought safety upon voluntarily leaving their homes for precautionary measures.
Multiple areas throughout the county lost power during the storm due to the high winds and felled branches, as Mountain Electric Cooperative employed crews through the night during the storm to help restore electricity in most areas.
“I’m very proud of our emergency services. Our Parks and Rec stepped up. EMS and Communications stepped up. Of course, the sheriff’s office and the fire departments stepped up. We were able to open a shelter for those residents who were taken care of, and the community of Avery County once again pulled together,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said. “We’re fortunate that we had no loss of life and not a lot of destruction besides the inconvenience of the erosion on (Hwy.) 184, and we’ll have to move to 194 and get that fixed, as well as Henson Creek. There were some people without power for about 36 hours and maybe a little longer, which I hated. But overall, we feel blessed, and I couldn’t be more proud of all our agencies pulling together, rolling up their sleeves, and being Avery County. That’s what we do.”
National Weather Service data on the evening of August 17 when Tropical Storm Fred barrelled through Avery County indicated a high water mark of 8.64 feet measured on the North Toe River, at a gauge located just below Newland. Flood stage for the river is 6.5 feet, according to NWS.
With high water levels, emergency personnel remained hard at work throughout the evening working in unison around the county. Myriad agencies responded to the weather threat, according to Avery County Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan.
“The biggest thing was that we had every fire department and rescue squad, not on standby, but actually they were out clearing trees in their communities helping out, making sure that there would be at least one lane available for emergency personnel to get through,” Buchanan said. “We had several folks at Land Harbor who were voluntarily evacuated. We had a couple of campgrounds that we had to do some voluntary evacuations on the part of those staying there. We basically tried to provide temporary housing for them and try to make things as comfortable as we could for them for a night. Unlike Haywood County, we were blessed and we didn’t have anyone swept away and did not have any actual homes destroyed.”
Once the storm pulled away and damages were assessed, some of the most significant areas affected by the weather involved erosion on area roadways. The most visible instance occurred on the busy Hwy. 184 (Tynecastle Hwy.) between Sugar Mountain and Invershiel, just below the Sugar Mountain Village Shopping Center. At that location, erosion to the hillside below the highway resulted in a landslide that removed hill support from beneath the roadway, forcing NC Dept. of Transportation to immediately begin assessment and making repairs at the location.
As of press time, both lanes at the construction site are closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with one lane open for traffic utilizing an automated flagger from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. According to county officials, the best-case scenario for the project’s completion will be two weeks’ time. Barrier explained that additional road construction repairs as a result of the storm will follow at Three Mile Highway (Hwy. 194) and also potentially on Henson Creek.
Buchanan explained that due to the current construction, alternate plans have been made to accommodate the need for emergency services should calls be made during the construction period in the area where reaching calls may prove challenging.
“With fire response, you usually get three departments out of the box to respond, so anything in Sugar Mountain now, we’re dropping back to our third and fourth departments to be able to adequately respond to the Sugar Mountain area. That way we’re not highly dependent on Linville Fire Department, who would be affected by the detour in getting (to Sugar Mountain,)” Buchanan added. “Sugar Top is part of Banner Elk’s fire response as well, so unfortunately they’re kind of cut off, so we have backed up and reached out to Foscoe and Seven Devils about their coming up on that side of the mountain. Those mutual aid departments are actually scheduled as first ones out right now. It’s taken a lot of planning.”
Due to the storm, Buchanan noted that Avery County could potentially benefit should a State of Emergency be declared by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a declaration which could entitle counties affected by Fred to receive assistance. As of Monday, Aug. 23, no decision had been made by the governor’s office.
“The governor is touring Haywood, Yancey, and surrounding counties that had more damage than we did, but we are looking at trying to get a declaration so that any bridges or culverts or infrastructure that was washed out could allow for FEMA to come in and possibly provide no-interest loans or something of that order to help put some infrastructure back together,” Buchanan said.
Although Fred’s impact affected Avery, the level of storm damage was much more severe in other portions of western North Carolina. In Haywood County, at least five people have been identified as having lost their lives in connection to Fred, while cleanup and recovery efforts continue in earnest.
“Compared to our neighbors, like in Haywood County and Yancey, they’re hurting and in critical shape in a lot of places. They were slammed really hard,” Barrier said.
