ELK PARK — Republican candidate for Congress Wayne King took part in a meet-and-greet event held at Time Square Diner in Elk Park on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Despite cool and damp conditions, an attentive group of approximately 30 individuals came out to hear from King, who has served over the past seven years as Congressman Mark Meadows’ deputy chief of staff in North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, a district to which Avery County now will be represented due to recent redistricting in the state.
King, who also has served as former vice-chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, spoke to supporters at the event about his record of service, his support of the current President Donald Trump, as well as his commitment to defending and protecting God-given rights and constitutional freedoms, securing the border, growing the economy and keeping the government out of their day-to-day lives.
“This is not time for showtime stuff, but time for real work to be done,” King told the audience. “We need to send someone to Washington, DC that understands that and understands the values of those in Avery County and in Western North Carolina that speaks up for things like term limits and pro-second amendment and pro-life.”
King added how his character and actions are largely determined by his upbringing in Kings Mountain and his faith.
“I honestly believe that every single problem that we’re facing is addressed in the Bible, and I think our interests should be derived from that, and that we’ve got to get back to a Biblical platform that people respect what we believe. We’ve got to make sure someone is willing stand up and say what they believe from Day One and say ‘I’m not changing what I believe,’ and send me home if I don’t do what’s right,” King added. “Everyone here deserves to have a member of Congress who can look you in the eye and will do the right thing for the right reason, and do things Biblically based for Western North Carolina.”
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye is among several sheriffs in District 11 who openly support King’s Congressional bid, offering a public endorsement of the candidate.
“I’ve known Wayne King for years, and he has been Mark Meadows’ right-hand man, and I have no more respect for anyone than Mark Meadows, but I have an equal amount of respect for Wayne King because I’ve seen him and know that he keeps his word and cares about Avery County,” Frye said. “It isn’t about just getting a Republican candidate to represent Avery County and our district, but it’s about having the right candidate that if elected can take office, hit the ground running, and follow through on the agenda that we’ve had going on and need to continue which our President started, from great economic growth to supporting our borders and redoing trade deals. For those things, we need to have the right person in place who supports those things so America can prosper.”
King noted that he has worked closely through Congressman Meadows’ office with Avery County officials, even during the time with the county wasn’t part of the 11th District, because of his concern and respect for local officials and the people who live here.
“I’ve been to Avery County a number of times with Congressman Meadows as his deputy chief of staff and district director. I’ve spent a lot of time here. The Christmas tree folks here have been extremely helpful to me personally and to our office as well as to the economy of Avery County, which is so essential,” King added. “A lot of those folks, including Larry Smith whom I’ve gotten to know extremely well as he has taken multiple trees to the White House, we’ve been able to help with a lot of red tape regarding agriculture issues, and we’ve been able to help people in Avery County even when we haven’t been part of your district. I’m the only person running who has worked in this administration to make sure that policies are implemented that help the people of Avery County and Western North Carolina.”
King is one of 12 total Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the March primary election to face the top Democrat candidate in November. Remaining Republican candidates include Joseph Osborne, Vance Patterson, Albert Wiley Jr., Charles Archerd, Lynda Bennett, Matthew Burril, David Cawthorn, James Davis, Daniel Driscoll, Steve Fekete Jr. and Dillon Gentry.
