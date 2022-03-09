Congratulations to Mitch Banner on his retirement. Thanks for nearly 40 years of service to the school system, as well as for being a bus rodeo champion and protector of the gas for buses and school vehicles.
Mitch, Avery County Schools will not be the same without you. Besides his job duties, he’s been more than a bus driver. He had a tremendous, long-lasting positive effect on all the the children, which I am sure the Board of Education, parents and school staff recognize.
Jim Ciociola
Elk Park
