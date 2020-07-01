Dear Editor:
I would like to commend the Avery County Commissioners on the great landscaping and upkeep in the Newland Town Square. It is so very well kept, and whoever does the upkeep is doing a wonderful job and they need to hold on to them. I have seen many other places by different people that look unkempt and sloppy.
The War Monument is one of the best I’ve seen. I have a father and many uncles and other relatives who are honored on the walls. I’m so glad for the county’s remembrance of them. Keep up the good work and keep whoever is keeping up the Square.
Sincerely,
Jacqueline Trivett Hughes
Newland
