ROAN MOUNTAIN, TENN. — The second game of the 2019 gauntlet didn’t fall Cloudland’s way.
The ‘Landers saw South Greene pull away in the second half in a 41-22 loss to the Class 2A Rebels at Orr Field on Aug. 30. With the loss, Cloudland drops to 0-2 on the season.
Cloudland had their second tall task against a South Greene squad that returned a fair amount of players from last season’s quarterfinal squad.
“They were so huge and looked like they had about two deep at every position,” Cloudland Head Football Coach Glenn White said. “We have 25 kids and I am proud of those 25 kids. We got down there at the end of the first half and should have gotten in and we got down there again early in the fourth. I was really pleased with our offensive play. Our defense held some, but they are so big they got on our linebackers and there is only so much you can do. That’s a very good football team and we had fight in us and we are going to win some football games this year.”
South Greene took an early lead as Luke Myers scored on a 23-yard touchdown run, and then Myers hit Justin Sutherland for a 15-yard score as the Rebels took a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
However, Cloudland battled back in the second stanza.
Tristan Lacy made an impressive catch on a pass from Hunter Shell that put CHS on the board, and Connor Birchfield ran in the conversion to trim the deficit. After Levi Myers answered the Cloudland score, Shell found Lacy for a 44-yard touchdown and the made two-point conversion pulled CHS within five late in the second quarter.
The ‘Landers got inside the SG 10-yard line in the closing minute but was unable to push the ball in to take the lead.
After South Greene opened the third quarter with a short Mark Crum touchdown, Cloudland answered with an efficient drive until CHS was held on fourth-and-goal at the one. The Rebels took advantage by mounting a 99-yard scoring drive that gave them some breathing room.
CHS saw Hunter Blair scored on a short run in the closing minutes. However, the ‘Landers were unable to get the ensuing onside kick to kickstart a comeback.
In addition to the touchdown, Blair had 101 yards on 18 carries. The senior Birchfield had 12 carries for 51 yards.
Lacy had two catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns, while Bentley Gilbert tallied 23 yards receiving. Shell was 6-of-11 passing for 92 yards.
Cloudland takes this week off before traveling on Sept. 13 to take on the rival Hampton Bulldogs.
