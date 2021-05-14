Charles W. Trice, 91, of Newland passed away at his home Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 after a prolonged illness.
He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 69 years, Louise; his daughter, Kathie Massee (David, deceased); and his son, Charles W. Jr., “Bill” (Kathy). He is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who loving called him “Papa”, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Thosa (Johnson) Trice; his son, Rodney Evan (Regina), two brothers, Bob and Max; and two sisters, Corine and Maxine.
Charles was a life long native of Avery County and was a prominent contractor of many quality homes in the area, particularly at Grandfather Golf and Country Club during its early development. He was proud to have also served as general contractor for construction of beautiful homes for all three of his children.
He was dedicated to his family and his church, Vale Free Will Baptist. He served fifty years as a Master Mason of Linville Lodge No. 489. He enjoyed ‘coon hunting and training his hounds in his earlier years.
Graveside services for Charles Trice will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.
Donations in his honor may be made to Medi Home Hospice at P. O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657. They were crucial in his care during his lengthy illness and will be appreciated by our family always.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trice family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.
The care of Charles and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.