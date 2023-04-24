After spending a beautiful day in the High Country, visitors can continue to enjoy the scenery in the moonlight by staying at one of the many campgrounds in the region. Imagine sitting around a campfire with the cool evening air rolling in as the sun sets. The stars creep in, marshmallows roasting, flashlights flicker to find more firewood.
There is nothing quite like a night under the stars in the High Country. Whether campers are packing their gear into the backcountry or pulling their car into a campsite near the lake, the region offers many different camping experiences.
Linville Falls Campground
At Milepost 316.3 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, this campground is central to the Linville Gorge Wilderness. Often referred to as the Grand Canyon of the East, Linville Gorge is formed by the Jonas Ridge on the east and Linville mountains on the west and is bisected by the Linville River. The river drops 2,000 feet into the valley below, creating steep and rugged terrain. Visitors have the opportunity to climb above the treetops for magnificent views or hike down to the waterfalls.
Linville Gorge wilderness offers both backcountry camping as well as RV/car camping. For more information call (828) 765-7818 or visit www.linvillefalls.com/
Buck Hill Campground
Buck Hill has been family owned and operated for more than 50 years. Nestled in a tranquil valley on 144 acres of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the North Toe River flows through the campground where campers can enjoy a lazy ride down the river or spend the day fishing. If campers are looking for a little more luxury, Buck Hill also has tiny home cabins with full kitchens, bathrooms and more primitive cabins that have electricity but no running water. Call (828) 766-6162 or visit www.buckhillrvcampground.com.
Grandfather Campground
Located in the foothills of Grandfather Mountain, this campsite is close to some of the High Country’s greatest attractions including the mile-high swinging bridge in Grandfather State Park. With lots of hiking trails around the area, campers are close enough to explore Boone, Banner Elk, Linville and more. With RV hookups, tent campsites and cabins, this campground is versatile, conveniently located and open year round. For more information visit www.grandfatherrv.com or call (800) 788-2582.
The Little Campground
For a more primitive, quiet night under the stars, campers can make their way to the town of Elk Park. Right next to Banner Elk, this campground offers large campsites, full hookups, concrete patios, TV and wifi. This family-owned-and-operated campground is located at 3,500 feet of elevation and provides campers with a peaceful surrounding and well-deserved escape into the mountains. For more information call (828) 733-8412 or visit www.thelittlecampground.com.
Julian Price Campground
Located along the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 297, this campsite is located right next to the pristine and sparkling Price Lake. This is a popular spot for boating, hiking, fishing and camping. With access to canoe rentals, grills, showers, picnic tables, an amphitheater and more, Julian Price is a great family-friendly destination. These non-electric campsites can be reserved in advance or there are a number that are on a first come first serve basis. For more information call (828) 963-5911.
Honey Bear Campground
Just three miles down the road from downtown Boone and Appalachian State University sits Honey Bear Campground. Honey Bear is a family friendly campground with both RV and tent camping available. With a full service coffee shop, fishing pond, swings, bathhouse, wifi and being centrally located, Honey Bear has everything campers need. The facility also offers outdoor activities for adults and kids alike. For more information visit www.honeybearcampground.com.
Boone KOA Holiday
At an altitude of nearly 4,000 feet this is the highest KOA east of the Mississippi. Boone KOA is located 15 minutes from downtown Boone. This campground is nestled atop a beautiful mountain with lush green scenery and offers tent sites, RV sites and cabins. Amenities include mini golf, a pool, arcade games and a farm animal mini zoo. For more information on this campsite call (828) 264-7250 or visit www.koa.com/campgrounds/boone/
Flintlock Campground
Family owned and operated since 1970, Flintlock features a newly remodeled bathhouse, wifi, electricity and water, laundry services, play area and more. A gentle stream surrounded by shaded trees flows through the heart of this campground making it a beautiful space to enjoy the North Carolina mountains. Flintlock is open from the end of March through November 12. For more information contact (828) 963-5325 or visit www.flintlockcampground.com.
Blue Bear Mountain Camp
Open year round, this campsite is located 8 miles north of downtown Boone in Todd, NC. Blue Bear has spacious, private, car accessible tent camping as well as RV camping. Nearby is Elk Knob State Park for a moderate hike with 360 degree views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For the more adventurous campers Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park is only a 20-minute drive away. Call (828) 406-4226 or visit www.bluebearmountain.com.
New River State Park Campground
Believed to be one of the oldest rivers in North America, the New River’s waters are slow and tranquil. Surrounded by rolling hills, countryside meadows and farmlands, the banks of the river are fertile and blanketed with wildflowers.
Located on the border of both Ashe and Alleghany counties, the New River State Park offers a variety of activities. Visitors can entertain themselves with canoeing, hiking, swimming, fishing, camping and more. Local outfitters in the area offer canoe and kayak rentals as well. The park has a variety of different campsites that can be reserved online. For more information call (336) 982-2587 or visit www.ncparks.gov/new-river-state-park.
