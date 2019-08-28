Accountant: Amy Brown

Antique Store: Back Alley Pickers

Appliance Repair: Crystal Hicks

Appliance Store: Lowe’s

Art Gallery: Art Cellar Gallery

Assisted Living: The Heritage of Sugar Mountain

Attorney: C.L. Hughes

ATV Shop: Mountaineer Equipment

Auto Insurance Company: Nationwide

Auto Repair Shop: Flannigan’s

Auto Supply Store: Carquest

Bail Bondsman: A.J. Burnett

Bakery: Lowes Foods

Bank: Highlands Bank

Banquet Facility: Mountain Glen Golf Club

Bar: The Painted Fish Cafe

Barber: Clyde McKinney

Barbecue Restaurant: Carolina Barbecue

Beauty Salon: The Spa at Eseeola

Bed and Breakfast: The Perry House

Body Shop: Carlos & Sons

Body Shop: Tucker Auto Body

Breakfast Restaurant: Kaye’s Kitchen

Buffet: China House

Building Supply: New River Building Supply

Cable TV Provider: Spectrum

Carpet Cleaner: Highland Pro Clean

Carpet Cleaner: Total Care Carpet Cleaning

Catering Service: Reid’s Cafe & Catering

Chicken Restaurant: Painted Fish Cafe

Chinese Restaurant: China House

Chiropractor: Back in Action

Christmas Tree Farm: Avery Farms

Christmas Tree Farm: Elk River Evergreens

Church: Chestnut Dale Baptist

Church Leader: The Rev. Chad Cole

Civic Organization: Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk

Civic Organization: Rotary Club of Avery County

Coach: Garry Huff

College: Lees-McRae College

Cosmetologist: Amber Holman

Dentist: Dr. Jonathan Lindsey

Deli: Dunn’s Deli

Dinner Restaurant: Stonewalls Restaurant

Drug Store: Crossnore Drug Store

Dry Cleaner: A Cleaner World

Electrician: Brent Berry

EMT: Jerry Calloway

EMT: Megan Lewis

EMT: Samantha Knight

Exercise Facility: Williams YMCA

Farm Supply Store: Mountaineer Equipment

Fast Food Restaurant: Hardee’s

Fine Dining: Stonewalls Restaurant

Firefighter: Robert Hancock

Flooring Store: A Flooring Outlet

Florist: Mountaineer Garden Center

Formal Wear: J&J Tuxedos

Funeral Home: Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Furniture Store: Dianne Davant Interiors

Garden Shop: Mountaineer Garden Center

General Store: Fred’s General Store

Gift Shop: Provisions on Sugar

Golf Course: Mountain Glen

Grocery Store: Ingles

Hamburger: SanDee’s Cafe

Hardware Store: Three Nails

Heating and Air: Complete Comfort

Heating Oil Dealer: Gouge Oil

Home Builders: VPC Builders

Home Cooking Restaurant: The Painted Fish Cafe

Home Decor: Dianne Davant Interiors

Home Security: Skyline/Skybest

Hospital: Cannon Memorial

Hotel: Best Western

Ice Cream: BE Scooped

Insurance Agency: Nationwide

Insurance Agent: Walter Johnson

Internet Provider: Skyline/Skybest

Investment Firm: Edward Jones

Italian Restaurant: Bella’s

Vietnamese & Japanese Restaurant: Cam Ranh Bay

Jeweler: Mountain Jewelers

Jewelry Store: Hardin’s Fine Jewelry

Landscaping Company: Mountaineer Garden Center

Lawn & Garden Store: Mountaineer Garden Center

Lawnmower Store: Mountaineer Equipment

Lumber Store: New River Building Supply

Lunch Restaurant: SanDee’s Cafe

Massage Therapist: Amber Smith

Medical Doctor: Dr. David Kimmel

Medical Practice: Baker Center for Primary Care

Mexican Restaurant: Puerto Nuevo

Mobile Phone Company: Carolina West Wireless

Monument Company: Spear Memorials

Mortgage Company: United Community Bank

Nail Salon: The Spa at Eseeola

Night Entertainment: Highlander’s Grill and Tavern

Nonprofit: Yellow Mountain Enterprises

Nurse: Gail Pritchard

Nurse Practitioner: Mary Blalock

Nursing Home: Life Care Center of Banner Elk

Optometrist: Dr. Andrew Williams

Outfitter Store: High Mountain Expeditions

Paint Store: Three Nails Hardware

Painter: Bryan Webb

Pawn Shop: Avery Pawn

Pest Control: Terminix

Pet Supply Store: My Best Friend’s Barkery

Pharmacist: Jin Woo

Pharmacy: Crossnore Drug Store

Pizza Restaurant: Bella’s

Place for a Bargain: Ram’s Rack

Place to Work: Ingles

Plumber: Randall Forbes

Police Officer: Orrie Smith

Politician: Brenda Lyerly

Power Equipment Store: Mountaineer Equipment

Preplanning Agent: Walter Johnson

Produce Store: Johnson’s Small Fruits

Propane Company: Blue Ridge Propane

Real Estate Agency: The Summit Group

Real Estate Agent: Tracy Simms of Blue Ridge Realty

Rental Store: Avery Rent-All

Salad Bar: Ingles

School: Avery High School

School Principal: Justin Carver

Seafood Market: Ingles

Seafood Restaurant: Painted Fish Cafe

Ski Shop: Ski Country Sports

Ski Slope: Sugar Mountain

Small Engine Repair: Mountaineer Equipment

Snow Removal: Bob Garland

Soft Drink: Coca-Cola

Steakhouse: Stonewalls

Surgeon: Dr. Tim Haizlip

Tax Service: Taylor Tax Service

Teacher: Cameron Serafim

Telephone Company: Skyline/Skybest

Tire Store: Avery Tire Pros

Tourist Attraction: Grandfather Mountain

Town Manager: Rick Owen

Town Parade: Banner Elk Independence Day Parade

Town to Live In: Banner Elk

Tree Services: Hunter Tree Service

Trucking Company: Pittman’s Trucking

TV Dealer: Mountain Heritage Systems

Used Car Dealer: Carolina Quality Auto Sales

Vape Shop: Sugar Vape

Veterinarian: Dr. Brent Jewell

Waiter/Waitress: Cory Jankovich

Wedding Venue: The Barn at Cornerstone

Winery: Grandfather Vineyards

Wings: Highlander’s Grill and Tavern

Women’s Clothing: Dainty Darling Boutique

