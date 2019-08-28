Accountant: Amy Brown
Antique Store: Back Alley Pickers
Appliance Repair: Crystal Hicks
Appliance Store: Lowe’s
Art Gallery: Art Cellar Gallery
Assisted Living: The Heritage of Sugar Mountain
Attorney: C.L. Hughes
ATV Shop: Mountaineer Equipment
Auto Insurance Company: Nationwide
Auto Repair Shop: Flannigan’s
Auto Supply Store: Carquest
Bail Bondsman: A.J. Burnett
Bakery: Lowes Foods
Bank: Highlands Bank
Banquet Facility: Mountain Glen Golf Club
Bar: The Painted Fish Cafe
Barber: Clyde McKinney
Barbecue Restaurant: Carolina Barbecue
Beauty Salon: The Spa at Eseeola
Bed and Breakfast: The Perry House
Body Shop: Carlos & Sons
Body Shop: Tucker Auto Body
Breakfast Restaurant: Kaye’s Kitchen
Buffet: China House
Building Supply: New River Building Supply
Cable TV Provider: Spectrum
Carpet Cleaner: Highland Pro Clean
Carpet Cleaner: Total Care Carpet Cleaning
Catering Service: Reid’s Cafe & Catering
Chicken Restaurant: Painted Fish Cafe
Chinese Restaurant: China House
Chiropractor: Back in Action
Christmas Tree Farm: Avery Farms
Christmas Tree Farm: Elk River Evergreens
Church: Chestnut Dale Baptist
Church Leader: The Rev. Chad Cole
Civic Organization: Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk
Civic Organization: Rotary Club of Avery County
Coach: Garry Huff
College: Lees-McRae College
Cosmetologist: Amber Holman
Dentist: Dr. Jonathan Lindsey
Deli: Dunn’s Deli
Dinner Restaurant: Stonewalls Restaurant
Drug Store: Crossnore Drug Store
Dry Cleaner: A Cleaner World
Electrician: Brent Berry
EMT: Jerry Calloway
EMT: Megan Lewis
EMT: Samantha Knight
Exercise Facility: Williams YMCA
Farm Supply Store: Mountaineer Equipment
Fast Food Restaurant: Hardee’s
Fine Dining: Stonewalls Restaurant
Firefighter: Robert Hancock
Flooring Store: A Flooring Outlet
Florist: Mountaineer Garden Center
Formal Wear: J&J Tuxedos
Funeral Home: Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
Furniture Store: Dianne Davant Interiors
Garden Shop: Mountaineer Garden Center
General Store: Fred’s General Store
Gift Shop: Provisions on Sugar
Golf Course: Mountain Glen
Grocery Store: Ingles
Hamburger: SanDee’s Cafe
Hardware Store: Three Nails
Heating and Air: Complete Comfort
Heating Oil Dealer: Gouge Oil
Home Builders: VPC Builders
Home Cooking Restaurant: The Painted Fish Cafe
Home Decor: Dianne Davant Interiors
Home Security: Skyline/Skybest
Hospital: Cannon Memorial
Hotel: Best Western
Ice Cream: BE Scooped
Insurance Agency: Nationwide
Insurance Agent: Walter Johnson
Internet Provider: Skyline/Skybest
Investment Firm: Edward Jones
Italian Restaurant: Bella’s
Vietnamese & Japanese Restaurant: Cam Ranh Bay
Jeweler: Mountain Jewelers
Jewelry Store: Hardin’s Fine Jewelry
Landscaping Company: Mountaineer Garden Center
Lawn & Garden Store: Mountaineer Garden Center
Lawnmower Store: Mountaineer Equipment
Lumber Store: New River Building Supply
Lunch Restaurant: SanDee’s Cafe
Massage Therapist: Amber Smith
Medical Doctor: Dr. David Kimmel
Medical Practice: Baker Center for Primary Care
Mexican Restaurant: Puerto Nuevo
Mobile Phone Company: Carolina West Wireless
Monument Company: Spear Memorials
Mortgage Company: United Community Bank
Nail Salon: The Spa at Eseeola
Night Entertainment: Highlander’s Grill and Tavern
Nonprofit: Yellow Mountain Enterprises
Nurse: Gail Pritchard
Nurse Practitioner: Mary Blalock
Nursing Home: Life Care Center of Banner Elk
Optometrist: Dr. Andrew Williams
Outfitter Store: High Mountain Expeditions
Paint Store: Three Nails Hardware
Painter: Bryan Webb
Pawn Shop: Avery Pawn
Pest Control: Terminix
Pet Supply Store: My Best Friend’s Barkery
Pharmacist: Jin Woo
Pharmacy: Crossnore Drug Store
Pizza Restaurant: Bella’s
Place for a Bargain: Ram’s Rack
Place to Work: Ingles
Plumber: Randall Forbes
Police Officer: Orrie Smith
Politician: Brenda Lyerly
Power Equipment Store: Mountaineer Equipment
Preplanning Agent: Walter Johnson
Produce Store: Johnson’s Small Fruits
Propane Company: Blue Ridge Propane
Real Estate Agency: The Summit Group
Real Estate Agent: Tracy Simms of Blue Ridge Realty
Rental Store: Avery Rent-All
Salad Bar: Ingles
School: Avery High School
School Principal: Justin Carver
Seafood Market: Ingles
Seafood Restaurant: Painted Fish Cafe
Ski Shop: Ski Country Sports
Ski Slope: Sugar Mountain
Small Engine Repair: Mountaineer Equipment
Snow Removal: Bob Garland
Soft Drink: Coca-Cola
Steakhouse: Stonewalls
Surgeon: Dr. Tim Haizlip
Tax Service: Taylor Tax Service
Teacher: Cameron Serafim
Telephone Company: Skyline/Skybest
Tire Store: Avery Tire Pros
Tourist Attraction: Grandfather Mountain
Town Manager: Rick Owen
Town Parade: Banner Elk Independence Day Parade
Town to Live In: Banner Elk
Tree Services: Hunter Tree Service
Trucking Company: Pittman’s Trucking
TV Dealer: Mountain Heritage Systems
Used Car Dealer: Carolina Quality Auto Sales
Vape Shop: Sugar Vape
Veterinarian: Dr. Brent Jewell
Waiter/Waitress: Cory Jankovich
Wedding Venue: The Barn at Cornerstone
Winery: Grandfather Vineyards
Wings: Highlander’s Grill and Tavern
Women’s Clothing: Dainty Darling Boutique
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.