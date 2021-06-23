Report for America Corps Member
BANNER ELK — A brief car pursuit ended with a suspect fleeing on foot and apprehended by the Banner Elk Police Department in front of the Tynecastle Development on Thursday, June 17.
The suspect was identified by the BEPD report on the incident as Michael Scott Snipes, 40, of 241 Walter Garland Road in Banner Elk.
BEPD Sergeant Stephen Petty arrived at the Scotchman convenience store on Hwy. 184 at approximately 4:30 p.m. to take a report of a stolen 2007 Toyota 4Runner, according to the incident report. The car owner, a male minor, stated he “parked the vehicle and went inside the store without locking his vehicle.” From inside the store, the minor saw his vehicle backing out of the parking lot, turning left onto Tynecastle Hwy. in the direction of Sugar Mountain, the report stated.
Sgt. Petty relayed the information to Avery County Communications in order for a notice to be issued about the vehicle. Shortly following the notice, Avery County Sheriff Office’s Detective Casey Lee observed the vehicle on Tynecastle Highway.
According to the report, the vehicle fled Detective Lee, who then pursued the vehicle until the suspect left the vehicle and traveled on foot at the entry gate to the Tynecastle Development, leaving the vehicle in gear. The car rolled through a flower bed and missed the gate, with no substantial damage to property occurring to the entry to the development or the vehicle, the report stated.
Detective Lee apprehended the fleeing suspect in the woods and identified him as Snipes, who was charged with one count each of larceny of motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen automobile, and resisting a public officer. The incident report also stated the suspect had used alcohol during the incident.
The victim advised Sgt. Petty later that several items of value were missing from the vehicle, including a gold chain that had been hanging from the rearview mirror. According to the report, officers at the jail observed the suspect was wearing a gold chain and asked him about it, upon which the suspect admitted to stealing the chain, which was turned over to Sgt. Petty. A total of $161 in cash was on the suspect when apprehended, and the victim reported that he was “missing $200 from the wallet in his car,” according to the report.
The victim was to provide a complete list of missing items to the Banner Elk Police Department, as the investigation is ongoing.
