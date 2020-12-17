Attractions and Activities
Apple Hill Farm
Contact Person: Lee Rankin
Email: applehillfarmnc@gmail.com
Address: 400 Apple Hill Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-963-1662
Website: http://www.applehillfarmnc.com
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Contact Person: Donna Dicks
Email: dbdicks@skybest.com
Address: 357 Old Turnpike Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6667
Banner House Museum/The Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation
Contact Person: Meredith Olan
Email: bannerhousemuseum@yahoo.com
Address: 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3634
Fax: 828-898-3634
Website: http://www.bannerhousemuseum.org
Camp Big
Contact Person: Stacy Stern
Email: Fun@CampBigforAdults.com
Address: 6993 Hickory Nut Gap, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 888-613-2267
Website: http://campbigforadults.com/
Cycle4Life
Email: doug@cycle4life.com
Address: 150 Forest Run, Sugar Mountain, NC 28604
Website: https://cycle4life.com/
Due South Outfitters
Contact Person: Meredith Sessoms
Address: 2949 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-450-6492
Website: www.duesouthoutfitters.com
Elk River Club
Contact Person: Toni Littleton
Email: toni@elkriverclubnc.com
Address: 1000 Clubhouse Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9773
Fax: 828-898-6118
Website: http://elkriverclubnc.com/
Ensemble Stage
Contact Person: Lisa Lamont
Email: info@ensemblestage.com
Address: 182 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-414-1844
Website: http://www.ensemblestage.com/
FORUM at Lees-McRae College
Contact Person: Sandy Ramsey
Email: ramsey@lmc.edu
Address: PO Box 128, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8748
Fax: 828-898-8716
Website: http://go.lmc.edu/forum
Grandfather Mountain
Contact Person: Katie Casella
Email: katie2@grandfather.com
Address: 2033 Blowing Rock Hwy., Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-733-2013
Fax: 828-733-2608
Website: http://www.grandfather.com/
High Mountain Expeditions
Contact Person: Bill Leonard
Address: 3149 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-264-7368
Fax: 828-262-0572
Holston Presbyterian Camp and Retreat Center
Contact: Jim Austin
Email: info@HolstonCenter.org
Address: 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 844-465-7866
Website: http://www.HolstonCenter.org
Sugar Mountain Resort, Inc.
Contact Person: Kim Jochl
Email: marketing@skisugar.com
Address: 1009 Sugar Mountain Dr, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4521
Website: http://www.skisugar.com
Contact Person: Todd & Miel Mortensen
Email: miel@toddscalendar.com
Address: 1990 Big Hill Rd., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-964-5405
Website: http://www.toddscalendar.com
Banking and Investments
Edward Jones
Contact Person: Cody Hoilman
Email: cody.hoilman@edwardjones.com
Address: 3616 Mitchell Avenue, Suite 7, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-1684
Website: https://www.edwardjones.com
Fifth-Third Bank
Contact Person: Kathy Boone
Email: Katherine.boone@53.com
Address: 1667 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 898-6351
Website: https://www.53.com
First Community Bank
Contact Person: Mike Clark, Branch Leader
Address: 115 Main St. E., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5100
High Country Wealth Management
Contact Person: Jeff Davis
Email: jdavis@highcountrwealth.com
Address: 82 High Country Square, Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3993
Fax: 828-898-3996
Website: http://www.highcountrywealth.com
Pittman, Cammy- Loan Officer with Movement Mortgage
Email: Cammy.Pittman@movement.com
Address: 1251 Edgar Tufts Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-0015
Education
Lees-McRae College
Contact Person: Blaine Hansen (VP Planning & External Relations)
Email: hansenb@lmc.edu
Address: 191 Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5241
Fax: 828-898-8814
Website: http://www.lmc.edu/
Mayland Community College
Contact Person: Melissa Phillips
Email: mcphillips@mayland.edu
Address: 785 Cranberry St., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-5883
Fax: 828-733-8877
Website: http://www.mayland.edu/
Health and Fitness
Appalachian Brian Estates
Contact Person: Anna Wilson
Address: 163 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-1006
Fax: 828-265-4738
Website: http://www.univhealthcare.com
Appalachian Home Care
Contact Person: Ellen Harrell
Email: ellen@apphomecare.com
Address: 7929 NC Hwy 105 Suite B,, Boone NC 29607
Phone: 828-963-8233
Website: www.apphomecare.com
Banner Elk Pharmacy
Contact Person: Jay Ogburn & Hannah Stewart
Email: b4121@skybest.com
Address: 110 Park Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4271
Beech Mountain Club
Contact Person: Brian Barnes
Email: beechgm@yahoo.com
Address: 114 Clubhouse Road, Beech Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-4208
Fax: 828-387-2204
Website: https://beechmtn.club/
Cranberry House Memory Care
Contact Person: Hiedi Legg
Email: tstephens@meridiansenior.com
Address: 6215 N. US Highway 19, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-5558
Website: https://newlandseniors.com/
Life Care Center of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Aubrie Bunton
Email: aubrie_bunton@lcca.com
Address: 185 Norwood Hollow Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5136
Fax: 828-898-8426
Mary Kay/Becky Frash
Contact Person: Becky Frash
Email: frashbeckyMK@gmail.com
Address: Elk Park, NC/Lafayette, IN
Website: https://www.marykay.com/beckyfrash
Massage Alliance
Contact Person: Lisa Rhinehardt
Email: MassageallianceBE@gmail.com
Address: 1873 Tynecastle Hwy, Suite 3, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Website: http://massagealliancebe.com/
Schaffer, Carol, DMD, PA, Dentistry
Contact Person: Carol Schaffer
Email: cschaffer@apprhs.org
Address: 436 Hospital Drive Suite 105 Sloop Medical Office Plaza Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-737-7722
Fax: 828-737-7931
Website: http://carolschaffer.com/
Williams YMCA of Avery County
Contact Person: Trey Oakley
Email: treyo@ymcaavery.org
Address: 436 Hospital Drive, Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-737-5500
Website: http://ymcaavery.org/
Builders and Home Improvements
A.T.T.I.C. Design, PLLC
Contact Person: Bob Mann
Email: adesign@skybest.com
Address: 200 Park Ave., Suite B, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8244
Website: http://atticdesign.net/
Avery Rent-All
Contact Person: Jimmy Greene
Address: 1829 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6301
Website: http://www.boonerent-all.com
Blue Mountain Metalworks
Contact Person: Dirk Brown
Email: bluemountain@skybest.com
Address: 567 Main Street East, Banner Elk, NC 28604-8974
Phone: 828-898-8582
Fax: 828-898-8570
Dianne Davant & Associates
Contact Person: Amanda Clopton
Email: Angela@Davant-Interiors.com
Address: 5111 Hwy. 105 S., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9887
Website: http://www.davant-interiors.com/
Distinctive Cabinetry & Design
Contact Person: Pat & Dave Parks
Email: dave@design105.com
Address: 3990 NC 105 South, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-963-9633
Isley Construction Co, Inc.
Contact Person: Roy Isley
Email: isleyconstruction@yahoo.com
Address: 4236 Linville Falls Hwy., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-898-7544, 828-733-4209
Isley Materials
Contact Person: Roy Isley
Email: isleyconstruction@yahoo.com
Address: 4236 Linville Falls Highway, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-4209
Fax: 828-733-4498
J.A.C.K.S. Glass and Mirror
Contact Person: Kevin Williams
Email: noemail@noemail.com
Address: 65 Orchard Lane, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-733-9600
Website: http://www.jacksglassnc.com/
Mountain Construction & Hearthstone NC
Contact Person: Mark Kirkpatrick
Address: 1345 Poplar Grove Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28607
Phone: 828-963-8090
Website: http://www.mountainconstruction.com/
Mountain Craft Builders
Contact Person: Bill Tuck
Email: btuck@mac.com
Address: 142 Teaberry Trail, Beech Mountain, NC 28607
Phone: 828-260-0013
New Lifestyles Carpet One Floor & Home
Contact Person: Art Scurlock
Email: art.carpetone@gmail.com
Address: 2862 Tynecastle Hwy. (Hwy. 184), Banner Elk, 28604
Phone: 828-528-4013
Ray Knowles Craftsman's Services
Contact Person: Ray Knowles
Email: rayknowles@aol.com
Address: Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-504-0052
Sky House L.L.C.
Contact Person: Jeff Pell, General Contractor
Address: P.O. Box 427, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3717
Website: www.skyhousecompany.com
VPC Builders
Contact Person: Matt Vincent
Email: vpcbuilders@gmail.com
Address: 2059 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-295-0707
Fax: 828-832-3882
Website: https://www.vpcbuilders.com/
Lodging
The Azalea Inn
Contact Person: Thomas Fraley
Email: thomas@connectdesign360.com
Address: 140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-7727
The Banner Elk Inn, B&B, and Cottages
Contact Person: Beverly Lait
Email: bannerelkinn@skybest.com
Address: 407 E. Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6223
Fax: 828-898-6224
Website: http://www.bannerelkinn.com
Banner Elk Mountain Cabins
Contact Person: Marsha Ruppard
Email: bannerelkmtncabins@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 1981, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-1209
Website: http://www.bannerelkmtncabins.com
Best Western Mountain Lodge
Contact Person: Shannon Maness, Gen. Mgr.
Email: shannonmaness81@gmail.com
Address: 1615 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4571
Website: http://www.bestwesternbannerelk.com
Bluegreen Vacations Blue Ridge Village
Contact Person: Kim Dalton
Address: 3781 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9737
Fax: 828-898-5967
Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals
Contact Person: Casey Ellison, Gen. Mgr.
Email: Info@BlueRidgeRentals.com
Address: 2464 US Highway 421 South, Boone NC 28607
Phone: 800-237-7975
Website: https://www.blueridgerentals.com/
Carolina Cabin Rentals, Inc.
Contact Person: John White
Address: 197 Old US Highway 321, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Phone: 828-295-6000
Website: http://www.carolinacabinrentals.com/
Cornerstone Cabins and Lodge of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Ray & Kim Schrader
Email: ccabins@att.net
Address: 64 Cornerstone Cir., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3115
Website: https://cornerstonerentals.com/
Little Main St. Inn & Suites
Contact Person: Phil & Lori Dean
Email: Littlemainstreet@gmail.com
Address: 607 E. Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6109
Website: http://littlemainstreet.com/
The Lodge at River Run
Contact Person: Bobbie Parks
Email: thelodgeatriverrun@gmail.com
Address: 2981 Banner Elk Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4709
Website: https://thelodgeatriverrun.com/
The Moose and Squirrel Chalet
Contact Person: Ann Simons
Address: 129 South Hull Avenue, Deland, FL 32720
Phone: 407-495-9897
The Old Greer House
Contact Person: Claire Kimmel
Email: kimmel@skybest.com
Address: 1688 Balm Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-2843
Website: https://www.theoldgreerhouse.com/
Mountain Retreats Realty
Contact Person: Diane Martin
Email: diane@ncmountainretreats.com
Address: P.O. Box 2437, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6325
Fax: 828-898-7664
Website: http://www.ncmountainretreats.com/
The Perry House Bed & Breakfast
Contact Person: Mike Dunn
Email: perryhouse@skybest.com
Address: 153 Klonteska Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 877-806-4280
Website: www.perryhouse.com/
Sell My Timeshare NOW Banner Elk
Email: info@sellmytimesharenow.com
Phone: 877-815-4227
Fax: 603-516-0757
Serenity Haven Cabin Rentals
Contact Person: Floyd & Patsy Townsend
Email: scamper@skybest.com
Address: 676 Old Turnpike Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5762
Website: http://serenityhaven.net
Sugar Mountain Lodging, Inc.
Contact Person: Cody Hughes
Address: 3440 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-7800
Fax: 828-898-7805
Website: www.sugarmountainlodging.com
Sugar Ski and Country Club HOA, Inc.
Contact Person: Hope Harvey
Email: info@sugarmountain.com
Address: 100 Sugar Ski Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9784
Website: http://www.sugarmountain.com
Swiss Mountain Village
Contact Person: Charles Wilson
Email: info@swissmountain.com
Address: 2324 Flat Top Rd., Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Phone: 828-295-3373
Website: http://www.swissmountain.com/
White Wolf Lodge & Holy Smokes BBQ
Contact Person: Trisha Moore - GM
Email: wwlodge3363@gmail.com
Address: 3363 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-4200
Website: https://whitewolfbeechmountain.com/
Municipal
Town of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Rick Owen
Email: manager@townofbannerelk.org
Address: 200 Park Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5398
Website: http://www.townofbannerelk.org
Town of Banner Elk TDA
Contact Person: Craig Distl, PR representative
Email: CraigD411@gmail.com
Phone: 704-466-3744
Town of Seven Devils TDA
Contact Person: Debbie Powers
Email: townfinance@sevendevils.net
Address: 157 Seven Devils Road, Seven Devils, NC 28604
Phone: 828-963-5343
Website: http://sevendevils.net
Nonprofit Organizations
Community
Avery County Habitat for Humanity
Contact Person: Jillian Rosato
Email: jillian@averycohfh.org
Address: P.O. Box 1016, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-1909
Website: http://www.averycohfh.org/
Avery County Humane Society
Contact Person: Bruce Malfatone
Email: averyhumaneed@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 1213, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-2333
Fax: 828-733-9937
Website: http://www.averyhumane.org
Children’s Hope Alliance/Grandfather Home for Children
Contact Person: Madison Cornwell
Address: P.O. Box 98, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5465
Fax: 828-898-8513
Feeding Avery Families
Contact Person: Dick Larson
Address: 500 Pineola St., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-783-8506
Website: http://www.feedingaveryfamilies.org/
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation
Contact Person: Irene Sawyer
Email: irene@hcbcf.org
Address: P.O. Box 1029, Blowing Rock, NC 28607
Phone: 614-928-6544
Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina
Contact Person: Todd Carter
Email: info@hosphouse.org
Address: P.O. Box 309, Boone, NC 28607 / 338 Brook Hollow Rd., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-1237
Fax: 828-265-2541
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Ann Swinkola
Email: agswinkola@skybest.com
Address: P.O. Box 2321, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9044
Website: http://www.bannerelkkiwanis.org/
Reserve II HOA
Contact Person: Bill Carfagno
Email: Reserve2hoa@aol.com
Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center
Contact Person: Patty Adams
Email: SpiritRideNC@gmail.com
Address: 7156 NC Highway 194S, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 904-704-2244
Website: www.spiritridenc.org/
The Town of Banner Elk Tourism Development Authority (TDA)
Contact Person: Nancy Owen
Email: nowen@townofbannerelk.org
Address: 200 Park Avenue, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5398
Website: https://www.bannerelk.com/
WAMY Community Action
Contact Person: Melissa Soto, Executive Director
Email: info@wamycommunityaction.org
Address: 723 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 800-571-9269
Website: https://www.wamycommunityaction.org/
Churches
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
Contact Person: Rob Clemmer
Address: 420 College Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5406
Fax: 828-898-7615
Website: http://bannerelkpresbyterian.org/
Banner Elk United Methodist Church
Contact Person: Rev. Theodore “Ted” Henry
Email: THenry@wnccumc.net
Address: 486 College Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-974-3699
Website: http://bannerelkumc.org/
Real Estate
Anderson Mountain Realty & Rentals, Inc.
Contact Person: Wendy Raines
Address: 184 N Water St #13, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-963-4091
Website: www.rentourcabins.com
Antler Realty
Contact Person: Jim Edsall
Email: jim@antlerrealty.net
Address: 146 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3111
Fax: 828-898-2393
Website: http://www.antlerrealty.net
Banner Elk Realty
Contact Person: John Davis, III
Email: davisjd@skybest.com
Address: 161 Silver Springs Drive, Suite #2, Banner Elk, NC 28604
P.O. Box 336, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9756 / Cell: 828-260-1550
Fax: 828-898-4898
Website: http://www.bannerelkrealty.com
Bear Real Estate
Contact Person: Kim Hyatt
Email: kim@bearrealestate.com
Address: 120 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
P.O. Box 2498, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-5338
Website: https://www.bearrealestate.com/
Blue Ridge Realty and Investments
Contact Person: Todd Rice and Bill Acceto
Email: info@brri.net
Address: 110 Main St. Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-737-3100
Website: http://blueridgerealty.net/
Eagles Nest Realty, LLC
Contact Person: Mary Sue Street
Address: 51 Eagles Nest Trail, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 800-770-9311
Website: http://eaglesnestatbannerelk.com/
Elk River Property Owners Association, Inc.
Contact Person: Bob Littleton
Email: elkriverpoa@elkriverpoa.com
Address: 643 Banner Elk Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9791
Fax: 828-898-4856
Website: http://www.elkriverpoa.com/
Elk River Realty, Inc.
Contact Person: Rick Foster/Spencer Robbins
Email: rick@elkriverclub.com
Address: 539 Banner Elk Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9777
Website: http://www.elkriverclub.com/
Engel & Volkers Banner Elk
Contact Person: Jami Prince
Email: Jami.Prince@evusa.com
Address: 610 Banner Elk Highway, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3808
Website: bannerelk.evusa.com/en/
The Farm at Banner Elk
Contact Person: Mark Lehmann
Email: thefarmbenc@skybest.com
Address: Dobbins Rd./Farm Loop Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4416
Website: http://www.thefarmatbannerelk.com/
Harry Berry Realty, Inc.
Contact Person: Harry Berry
Email: harry.hbrealty@gmail.com
Address: 3812 Cleveland Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Phone: 954-816-6521
Fax: 954-862-3087
Website: www.harryberryrealty.com/
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Contact Person: Sarah Whitfield and Paige Taylor
Email: paige.taylor@premiersir.com
Address: 1900 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5022
Fax: 828-898-3695
Silver Springs Farms, LLC
Contact Person: George Meyer Jr. & Bev Payne
Email: bev@skybest.com
Address: 600 Old Turnpike Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6896
Website: http://bannerelkhomes.com
The Summit Group of the Carolinas
Contact Person: Allison Phillips
Email: summitgroup@skybest.com
Address: 415 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3500
Website: www.summitgrouprealestate.com
Sugar Mountain Realty, Inc.
Contact Person: Dereka Plyler
Email: resv@staysugar.com
Address: 106 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mtn, NC 28604
Phone: 800-545-9475
Fax: 898-8620
Website: http://www.staysugar.com/
Sugartop Resort Condominium Association
Contact Person: Dennis Lacey
Email: sales@sugartop.com
Address: 303 Sugar Top Dr., Sugar Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5226
Fax: 828-898-8627
Website: http://www.sugartop.com/
The Vistas at Banner Elk
Contact Person: Kent Smith
Email: bevistas@gmail.com
Address: 1873-A Penny Lane, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3380
Website: http://www.vistasatbannerelk.com
Restaurants & Breweries & Wineries
Aramark- Lees McRae Dining
Contact Person: David Masonoff
Email: masonoff-david@aramark.com
Address: PO Box 116, Banner Elk, NC
Phone: 828-898-8088
Website: http://www.aramark.com
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Contact Person: Les Broussard
Email: skifamily04@charter.net
Address: Hwy. 184, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4040
Website: www.bannerelkcafe.com
Banner Elk Subway
Contact Person: Aaron Barlow
Email: aaronbarlow@charter.net
Address: 3579 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8544
Fax: 828-898-8690
Banner Elk Winery & Villa
Contact Person: Emily Billings
Email: emily@bannerelkwinery.com
Address: 135 Deer Run Ln., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9090
Website: http://www.bannerelkwinery.com
Barra, Sushi Club, Sorrento’s Italian Bistro, and Chef’s Table
Contact Person: Burt Huete
Email: sorrentosburthuete@gmail.com
Address: 140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-7727
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill/Bayou Store
Contact Person: Winston & David Ammann
Email: bayouwinston@aol.com
Address: 130 Main St. E., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8952
BE Scooped
Contact Person: Bailey Webb
Email: bescoopednc@gmail.com
Address: 144 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 239-222-2175
Bodegas Kitchen and Wine Bar
Contact Person: Paul Alcazar
Email: palcazar@BodegasBE.com
Address: 496 West Main St, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Website: http://www.BodegasBE.com
Cam Rahn Bay
Contact Person: Nancy Nguyen Co
Email: lnn_co@yahoo.com
Address: 110 High Country Square, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4121
Website: http://www.camranhbaync.com/
Carolina Barbeque
Contact Person: Dave Calvert
Email: dcalvert509@gmail.com
Address: 500 Pineola St, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-737-0700
Fax: 828-737-0708
Website: http://www.carolinabbqnewland.com/
Dunn’s Deli
Contact Person: Mike Dunn
Email: mike@dunns-deli.com
Address: 134 Main Street East, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6731
Website: www.getdunnsdeli.com/
Famous Louise’s Rockhouse Restaurant
Contact Person: Shirley Yager
Email: yager@boone.net
Address: 23175 Linville Falls Hwy, Linville Falls, NC 28647
Phone: 828-765-2720
Reid's Cafe and Catering Co.
Contact Person: Tina Houston
Email: reidscateringco@gmail.com
Address: 4004 Highway 105 S. Ste.8, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9200
Fax: 828-268-9600
Website: www.reidscafeandcatering.com
Sorrento’s Italian Bistro
Contact Person: Angelo Accetturo
Email: accetturoang@aol.com
Address: 140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5214
Stonewalls Restaurant and Banner Elk Olive Oil & Balsamics
Contact Person: Scott Garland
Email: scottgarlandevents@yahoo.com
Address: 344 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5550
Website: http://www.stonewallsrestaurant.com
Retail Shops
Art Galleries & Artists
Alta Vista Gallery
Contact Person: Maris Hyde
Email: altavista@skybest.com
Address: 2839 Broadstone Rd., Valle Crucis, NC 28691
Phone: 828-963-5247
Website: http://www.altavistagallery.com
The Art Cellar Gallery
Contact Person: Mike and Pam McKay
Email: info@artcellaronline.com
Address: 920 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5175
Website: www.artcellaronline.com
BE Artists Gallery
Contact Person: Dick Larson
Email: art@BEartistsgallery.com
Location: Rooms 4 and 5 Cultural Arts Center / Historic Banner Elk School, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-5389
Website: www.beartistsgallery.com/
Avery Knifeworks
Contact Person: Raleigh Avery
Email: averyknifeworks@gmail.com
Location: 2780 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk NC. (beneath Twisted Twig)
Phone: 828-439-3996
Website: https://www.averyknifeworks.com/
Studio 140 Art Gallery
Contact Person: Angelo Accetturo
Email: accetturoang@aol.com
Address: 140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-1940
Garden Centers & Flower Shops
Callista Flower Co. Flowers, Home Goods & Gifts
Contact Person: Kristi Turbyfill, Owner
Email: hello@callistaflowerco.com
Address: 441 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk NC 28604
Phone: 828-742-1818
Website: https://www.callistaflowerco.com/
Mountaineer Garden Center
Contact Person: Sara & Allen Gregory
Email: mgcinc1986@yahoo.com
Address: 1735 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5219
Fax: 828-898-5196
Website: http://mountaineergardencenter.com/
Home Furnishings
Banner Elk Consignment Cottage
Contact Person: Susan Brown
Email: consign@skybest.com
Address: 414 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5733
The Twisted Twig Antiques and Accents
Contact Person: Susan McCulloch
Address: 2780 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 619-964-0038
Jewelry
Hardin Fine Jewelry
Contact Person: Susan Hardin
Email: hardinjewelry@gmail.com
Address: 920 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4653
Website: http://www.hardinfinejewelry.com/
Linens
DeWoolfson Down
Contact Person: Ashley Mitchell
Address: 9452 NC Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 800-833-3696
Website: http://www.dewoolfsonlinens.com
Pet Supplies and Services
My Best Friend’s Barkery
Contact Person: Erika Siegel
Address: 176 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5625
Website: http://www.mybestfriendsbarkery.com/
Ruth Ann's Pet Grooming
Contact Person: Ruth Ann Liberatore
Email: rapjlib@aol.com
Address: 114 Laurel Lane, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-4454
Sherry's Pawsitively Pampered Dog Sitting
Contact Person: Sherry McManus
Email: pawsitivelypet111@gmail.com
Address: PO Box 2211, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-1144
Specialty Food and Wine
Avery County Farmers Market
Contact Person: Waightstill Avery
Email: averyfarms3@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 190, Plum Tree, NC 28644
Phone: 828-733-5052
Banner Elk Olive Oil and Balsamics
Contact Person: Amanda Siegel
Email: amanda@beoliveoil.com
Address: 155 Banner Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4441
Website: www.beoliveoil.com/
Ramble Juice and Ice Cream
Contact Person: Natalie Houston
Email: ramblejuice@hotmail.com
Address: 144 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 2860
Phone: 828-385-3386
Window Treatments
Carolina Window Fashions
Contact Person: Greg Seiz
Address: 66 Pershing St., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-3318
Fax: 828-733-3341
Apparel
BJ’s Resort Wear
Contact Person: Sally Breslaue
Email: salbres@aol.com
Address: 145 Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4229
Services
Accounting and Billing Services
Patty’s Billing Services, Inc.
Contact Person: Patty Robinson
Address: P.O. Box 2102, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-5991
Auto Sales
Ross Chrysler Jeep Ram
Contact Person: Richard Miller
Email: rmiller@rossauto.com
Address: 2282 Hwy 105 South, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-2875
Website: http://rossauto.com
Car Washes
Banner Elk Car Wash
Contact Person: Matt Bagley
Email: bannerelkcarwash@outlook.com
Address: 1944 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-719-7462
Cleaning and Restoration
Fish Window Cleaning
Contact Person: Graig Hale
Email: ghale@fishwindowcleaning.com
Address: 5400 Fort Henry Drive, #5 Kingsport TN 37663
Phone: 423-343-4496
Highland Pro Clean, Inc.
Contact Person: Andrew Johansen
Email: highlandproclean@gmail.com
Address: 136 Asa St, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-5089
Website: http://www.highlandproclean.com
Marcus' Cleaning Service L.L.C.
Contact Person: Marcus Zellers
Email: info@marcuscleaning.com
Address: 518 Cole Hollow Rd., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-528-1209
Website: http://www.marcuscleaning.com/
Mountain Vista Window Washing
Contact Person: Rowen Todd
Phone: 828-434-5299
Pinacle Network Inc.
Contact Person: Deborah Campa
Email: c9045714159@yahoo.com
Address: 505 Beachland Blvd #251,Vero Beach, NC 32963
Website: http://www.dc.yourbodyiswater.info/
Spangler Restoration
Contact Person: Ashli Kemo
Email: ashli@callspangler.com
Address: 1638 Old 421 S., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-297-3000
Website: https://spanglerestores.com/
Computer Services
Highland Mapping, Inc.
Contact Person: Laura Wilson
Email: mail@highlandmapping.com
Address: 395 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-7720
Website: http://www.highlandmapping.com/
Electrical Utility
Mountain Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Contact Person: Joseph A Thacker III, General Manager
Email: mtninfo@mountainelectric.com
Address: 1373 Elk Park Hwy, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-0159
Fax: 828-733-3213
Website: http://www.mountainelectric.com/
Events and Entertainment
Overlook Barn
Contact Person: Katie Elder
Email: events@overlookbarn.com
Address: 830 Elderberry Ridge Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-414-1156
Website: http://www.overlookbarn.com
The Barn at Cornerstone
Contact Person: Kimberly Schrader
Email: ccabins@att.net
Address: 64 Cornerstone Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-1125
Welter Entertainment
Contact Person: Pete Welter
Email: pete@welterentertainment.com
Address: 8693 Laurel Springs W, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-565-2345
Website: http://www.welterentertainment.com/
Hair and Beauty
Alternatives Natural Hair Studio
Contact Person: Todd & Lori Bush
Email: todlor@skybest.com
Address: 2989-A Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5262
Heating & Air Conditioning
Boone Heating and Air Conditioning
Email: booneheating@bellsouth.net
Address: 164 Mr. Bish Blvd., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-268-1125
Website: www.booneheatingandair.com/
Home Watch Services
Paramount Home Watch Services LLC
Contact Person: Caleb Culverhouse
Email: caleb@paramounthomewatch.com
Address: 102 Skiview Lane, Unit A-1, Beech Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 706-399-6454
Website www.paramounthomewatch.com
Insurance
Business First Insurance
Contact Person: Tom Petcoff
Email: tom@baronrealty.com
Address: PO Box 175, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 863-665-6060
Fortner Insurance Agency, Inc.
Contact Person: Tim Ganley
Email: pharris@fortnerinsurance.com
Address: 156 Main St. E., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6366
Website: http://www.fortnerinsurance.com/
LifeStore Insurance Services
Contact Person: Linda Gilleland
Email: lgilleland@golifestore.com
Address: 148 Highway 105 Extension, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-2626
Website: https://www.lifestoreinsurance.com/
Landscape and Tree Care
Fairway Lawns of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Dewayne Krege
Email: fairwaylawns@skybest.com
Address: P.O. Box 802, Newland, NC 28657-0802
Phone: 828-733-TURF (8873)
Hunter’s Tree Service, Inc.
Contact Person: Tony & Judy Hunter
Email: trees@htsinc.biz
Address: 1731 Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622
Phone: 828-733-3320
Fax: 828-733-0023
Website: http://www.hunterstreeserviceinc.com
Lawyers and Attorneys
Blue Ridge Advocacy Center
Contact Person: Tom McMurray
Email: tom@appalachianmediation.com
Address: PO Box 2171, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-386-1116
Fax: 828-386-1119
Website: http://www.appalachianmediation.com
John M. Wright, Attorney
Contact Person: John M. Wright
Address:139 Main Street East, Banner Elk NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9761
Fax: 828-898-9761
Website: http://www.johnmwrightattorney.com/
Magazines
Carolina Mountain Life Magazine
Contact Person: Babette McAuliffe
Email: livingcarolina@bellsouth.net
Address: P.O. Box 976, Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-737-0771
Pest Control Services
A-1 Termite and Pest Control, Inc.
Contact Person: Max Brown
Email: marius_b@att.net
Address: 2686 Morganton Blvd. S.W., Lenoir, NC 28645
Phone: 800-532-7378 & 828-963-8600
Website: https://www.a-1pc.com/
Photography
Cynthia Viola Art & Photography
Contact Person: Cynthia Viola
Email: cynthia@cynthiaviola.com
Address: 1425 Castle Ford Rd. Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-260-3301
Website: http://www.cynthiaviola.com/
Todd Bush Photography
Contact Person: Todd & Lori Bush
Email: todd@bushphoto.com
Address: 2989-C Tynecastle Hwy., Hwy. 184, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8088
Website: http://www.bushphoto.com
Printing, Signs, Mailing Services
The Sign Shop
Contact Person: Bill Dicks
Email: thesignshop@skybest.com
Address: P.O. Box 426, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4437
Fax: 828-898-7586
Storage Facilities
Banner Manor Self Storage
Contact Person: Yvonne Bailey Cantrell
Address: 161 Silver Springs Dr. & 10675 Hwy. 105, Banner Elk, NC
Phone: 828-898-5896
Website: http://www.bannerelkselfstorage.com/
Telecommunications and Internet
Skyline Membership Corporation
Contact Person: Brent Keith, Business; Paige Phillips, Customer Service; Karen Powell, Public Relations
Email: inquiries@skybest.com
Address: 16 High Country Square, Hwy 184, Banner Elk, NC 28604 & 217 Wilson Drive, Boone, NC, 28607
Phone: 828-898-1350
Website: http://skybest.com/
Travel Agents
Cruise Planners- Rennard
Contact Person: Donald Rennard
Address: 2331 Tynecastle Hwy. Suite #8, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-789-9236
Website: http://www.bookmemytrip.com/
Encore Travel
Contact Person: Wendy Snider
Email: wendy@encoretravelltc.com
2331 Tynecastle Hwy, Suite 4, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-719-6955
Website: www.encoretravelltc.net/
Individual Members
Abernathy, Fred & Sherry
Aheron, Michelle
Blonshine, Richard & Freddie
Bolick, Allen & Rebecca
Brewer, Sara
Brubaker, Mary Jo and Dan
Coutts, David & Linda
Dalter, Linda & Bill
Dolab, Sharilynn & Charles
Duggan, Vance & Wilson, Laura
File, Mark & Soyars, David
Finci Solomon, Sandi & Luis, Tony
France, Fred
Hahn, Bud & Silva
Holt, Brenda
Hickman, Carroll & Karin
Krege, Roy & Marion
Lester, Charles & Nancy
Long, Jim
Lott, Tommy & Sherry
Lyerly, Brenda
McLendon, Michael and Kathleen
Markarian, Berge & Meline
Mulhall, Leonard & Keiko
Newman, Dick & Joyce
Niehaus, Kevin & Jan
Nye, Judith
O’Connell, Paul & Susie
Olan, Meredith and Tony
Ormond, Linda and Gene
Penegar, Allison
Ramo, Neil & Marilyn
Reynolds, Roy & Cathy
Privatte-Robinson, Sandra
Rovengo, Paul
Seitz, William & Carol
Silver, Ted & Berns, Carol
Simmons, Nancy & Stephen
Sparks, Ruth & Jack
Staton, Susan & David
Stevenson, Nancy & Bill
Sutton, Barry & Linda
Swinkola, Jim & Ann
Testani, Bob & Sandy
Watts, Mary
Wernick, Bob & Ellie
Williams III, John & Linda
Zimmer, Larry & Chris
(0) comments
