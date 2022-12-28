Attractions
and ActivitiesApple Hill Farm
Contact Person: Lee Rankin
Email: applehillfarmnc@gmail.com
Address: 400 Apple Hill Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-963-1662
Website: http://www.applehillfarmnc.com
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Contact Person: Donna Dicks
Email: dbdicks@skybest.com
Address: 357 Old Turnpike Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6667
Elk River Club
Contact Person: Toni Littleton
Email: toni@elkriverclubnc.com
Address: 1000 Clubhouse Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9773
Fax: 828-898-6118
Website: http://elkriverclubnc.com/
Ensemble Stage
Contact Person: Lisa Lamont
Email: info@ensemblestage.com
Address: 182 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-414-1844
Website: http://www.ensemblestage.com/
Epic Nature Tours
Contact Person: Paul Laurent
Email: info@epicnaturetours.com
Phone: 931-452-9254
Website: http://www.epicnaturetours.com
Description: Guided Birding & Nature Tour Company — We offer guided birding tours in the High Country of NC, throughout the US, and to Costa Rica. We also offer nature education programs for schools, community groups, and more!
FORUM at Lees-McRae College
Contact Person: Elizabeth Roberts
Email: forum@lmc.edu
Address: P.O. Box 649, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8748
Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
Contact Person: Sarah Lowery
Email: sarah@grandfather.com
Address: 2033 Blowing Rock Hwy., Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-733-2013
Fax: 828-733-2608
Website: http://www.grandfather.com/
High Mountain Expeditions
Contact Person: Bill Leonard
Address: 3149 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-264-7368
Fax: 828-262-0572
Holston Presbyterian Camp and Retreat Center
Contact: Jim Austin
Email: info@HolstonCenter.org
Address: 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 844-465-7866
Website: http://www.HolstonCenter.org
Sugar Mountain Resort, Inc.
Contact Person: Kim Jochl
Email: marketing@skisugar.com
Address: 1009 Sugar Mountain Dr, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4521
Website: http://www.skisugar.com
Wup D Doo’s
Contact Person: Luke Barrow
Email: None
Address:
Phone: 541-606-6894
Website: None
Description: A retail coupon book featuring BE businesses in the tourism sector.
Banking and Investments
Fifth-Third Bank
Contact Person: Kathy Boone
Email: Katherine.boone@53.com
Address: 1667 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 898-6351
Website: https://www.53.com
First Community Bank
Contact Person: Mike Clark, Branch Leader
Address: 115 Main St. E., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5100
High Country Wealth Management
Contact Person: Jeff Davis
Email: jdavis@highcountrywealth.com
Address: 1900 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3993
Fax: 828-898-3996
Website: http://www.highcountrywealth.com
Education
Lees-McRae College
Contact Person: Blaine Hansen (VP Planning & External Relations)
Email: hansenb@lmc.edu
Address: 191 Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5241
Fax: 828-898-8814
Website: http://www.lmc.edu/
Mayland Community College
Contact Person: Melissa Phillips
Email: mcphillips@mayland.edu
Address: 785 Cranberry St., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-5883
Fax: 828-733-8877
Website: http://www.mayland.edu/
Health and Fitness
AMOREM (Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.)
Contact Person: Brittany Bonn, Director of Development
Email: bbonn@amoremsupport.org
Address: 137 Moonstruck Lane Boone, NC 28607
Phone: (828) 754-0101
Website: amoremsupport.org
Appalachian Home Care, LLC
Contact Person: Ellen Harrell
Email: ellen@apphomecare.com
Address: 7883 NC Hwy. 105 S., Unit E, Boone NC 28607
Phone: 828-963-8233
Website: www.apphomecare.com
Beech Mountain Club
Contact Person: Brian Barnes
Email: beechgm@yahoo.com
Address: 114 Clubhouse Road, Beech Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-4208
Fax: 828-387-2204
Website: https://beechmtn.club/
Dogwood Primary Care
Contact Person: Jason Crawford, MD
Address: 3990 NC Highway 105 South, Suite 1, Sugar Mountain, NC 28604
Website: www.dogwoodprimarycare.com
High Country Caregivers
Contact Person: Jacob Willis
Address: 895 State Farm Rd, #400-B, Boone NC. 28607
Phone: 828-832-6366
Life Care Center of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Aubrie Bunton
Email: aubrie_bunton@lcca.com
Address: 185 Norwood Hollow Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5136
Fax: 828-898-8426
Website: http://lifecarecenterofbannerelk.com
Williams YMCA of Avery County
Contact Person: Trey Oakley
Email: treyo@ymcaavery.org
Address: 436 Hospital Drive, Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-737-5500
Website: http://ymcaavery.org/
Builders and Home Improvements
A.T.T.I.C. Design, LLC
Contact Person: Bob Mann
Email: adesign@skybest.com
Address: 200 Park Ave., Suite B, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8244
Website: http://atticdesign.net/
Avery Rent-All
Contact Person: Jimmy Greene
Address: 1829 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6301
Website: http://www.boonerent-all.com
Dianne Davant & Associates
Contact Person: Amanda Clopton
Email: Angela@Davant-Interiors.com
Address: 5111 Hwy. 105 S., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9887
Website: http://www.davant-interiors.com/
J.A.C.K.S. Glass and Mirror
Contact Person: Kevin Williams
Email: kevin@jacksglassnc.com
Address: 65 Orchard Lane, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-733-9600
Website: http://www.jacksglassnc.com/
Isley Construction Co, Inc.
Contact Person: Roy Isley
Email: isleyconstruction@yahoo.com
Address: 4236 Linville Falls Hwy., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-898-7544, 828-733-4209
Mountain Construction Enterprises
Contact Person: Mark Kirkpatrick
Address: 1345 Poplar Grove Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28607
Phone: 828-963-8090
Website: http://www.mountainconstruction.com/
Mountain Craft Builders
Contact Person: Bill Tuck
Email: btuck@mac.com
Address: 142 Teaberry Trail, Beech Mountain, NC 28607
Phone: 828-260-0013
New Lifestyles Carpet One Floor & Home
Contact Person: Art Scurlock
Email: art.carpetone@gmail.com
Address: 2862 Tynecastle Hwy. (Hwy. 184)
Postcode: 28604
City: Banner Elk
Phone: 828.528.4013
Sky House L.L.C.
Contact Person: Jeff Pell, General Contractor
Email: office@skyhousecompany.com
Address: 2874 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3717
Website: https://www.skyhousecompany.com/
Sky House L.L.C. is a custom construction company serving the fine homebuilding and remodeling market in the High Country of North Carolina. We specialize in technically ambitious, architecturally driven projects that other builders often shy away from. We are trusted by discerning customers because we understand that their vision, no matter how challenging, takes priority over all other considerations.
VPC Builders
Contact Person: Matt Vincent
Email: vpcbuilders@gmail.com
Address: 2059 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-295-0707
Fax: 828-832-3882
Website: https://www.vpcbuilders.com/
Lodging
Banner Elk Mountain Cabins
Contact Person: Marsha Ruppard
Email: bannerelkmtncabins@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 1981, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-1209
Website: http://www.bannerelkmtncabins.com
Best Western Mountain Lodge
Contact Person: Shannon Maness, Gen. Mgr.
Email: shannonmaness81@gmail.com
Address: 1615 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828- 898-4571
Website: http://www.bestwesternbannerelk.com
Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals
Contact Person: Casey Ellison, Gen. Mgr.
Email: Info@BlueRidgeRentals.com
Address: 2464 US Highway 421 South, Boone NC 28607
Phone: 800-237-7975
Website: https://www.blueridgerentals.com/
Description: Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals is the High Country’s premier choice for luxurious vacation rentals in the Banner Elk, Eagles Nest, Beech and Sugar Mountains, Valle Crucis, and Boone areas. Offering over 350 properties from 1-8 bedrooms, many of our homes have features such as a hot tub, beautiful views, game tables, firepit, and so much more! Let our friendly Reservation Specialists help you book your dream vacation today!
Carolina Cabin Rentals, Inc.
Contact Person: John White
Address: 197 Old US Highway 321, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Phone: 828-295-6000
Website: http://www.carolinacabinrentals.com/
Cornerstone Cabins and Lodge of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Ray & Kim Schrader
Email: ccabins@att.net
Address: 64 Cornerstone Cir., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3115
Website: https://cornerstonerentals.com/
Little Main St. Inn & Suites
Contact Person: Phil & Lori Dean
Email: Littlemainstreet@gmail.com
Address: 607 E. Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6109
Website: http://littlemainstreet.com/
Mountain Retreats Realty
Contact Person: Diane Martin
Email: diane@ncmountainretreats.com
Address: P.O. Box 2437, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6325
Fax: 828-898-7664
Website: http://www.ncmountainretreats.com/
Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club HOA, Inc.
Contact Person: Hope Harvey
Email: info@sugarmountain.com
Address: 100 Sugar Ski Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9784
Website: http://www.sugarmountain.com
The Azalea Inn
Contact Person: Terri McNay
Email: info@TheAzaleaInnBB.com
Address: 140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-9528
Website: https://theazaleainnbb.com/
The Lodge at River Run
Contact Person: Bobbie Parks
Email: thelodgeatriverrun@gmail.com
Address: 2981 Banner Elk Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4709
Website: https://thelodgeatriverrun.com/
The Old Greer House
Contact Person: Claire Kimmel
Email: kimmel@skybest.com
Address: 1688 Balm Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-2843
Website: https://www.theoldgreerhouse.com/
White Wolf Lodge & Holy Smokes BBQ
Contact Person: Trisha Moore — GM
Email: wwlodge3363@gmail.com
Address: 3363 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-4200
Website: www.whitewolflodge.org
Municipal
Town of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Rick Owen
Email: manager@townofbannerelk.org
Address: 200 Park Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5398
Website: http://www.townofbannerelk.org
Town of Banner Elk TDA
Contact Person: Craig Distl, PR representative
Email: CraigD411@gmail.com
Phone: 704-466-3744
Town of Seven Devils TDA
Contact Person: Debbie Powers
Email: townfinance@sevendevils.net
Address: 157 Seven Devils Road, Seven Devils, NC 28604
Phone: 828-963-5343
Website: http://sevendevils.net
Nonprofit Organizations (Community)
Avery County Chamber of Commerce
Contact Person: Anne Winkelman
Email: info@averycounty.com
Address: 4501 Tynecastle Hwy., Suite #2, Banner Elk, NC, 28604
Phone: 828-898-5605
Website: https://averycounty.com/
Description: An Avery County organization whose goal is to support, promote, and attract businesses for the advancement of the County.
Avery County Habitat for Humanity
Contact Person: Jillian Rosato
Email: jillian@averycohfh.org
Address: P.O. Box 1016, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-1909
Website: http://www.averycohfh.org/
Avery County Humane Society
Contact Person: Bruce Malfatone
Email: averyhumaneed@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 1213, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-2333
Fax: 828-733-9937
Website: http://www.averyhumane.org
Banner Elk Garden Club
Contact Person: Jeni Davis
Email: glennandjeni@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 248, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-4323
Fax: N/A
Website: N/A
Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC in Avery County
Contact Person: Michelle Pellersel
Email: AMY@BBBSWNC.org
Address: PO Box 82, Spruce Pine NC 28777
Phone: 828-518-0099
Fax: 828 253-5403
Website: https://www.bbbswnc.org/
Description: We are working to ensure every child in WNC has an enjoyable, long-term relationship with a caring adult who believes in them and sees their potential. We select and match mentors with children facing adversity and provide ongoing activities, training and support services for both families and volunteers to foster a successful match relationship and a lasting connection.
When matched with their Big, Littles gain a role model, a friend and access to new experiences through which they build higher aspirations for their lives. These relationships provide them with the support they need to achieve academic improvement, growth in self-confidence and development of life skills, and reward mentors with the experience of being an integral part of that young person’s success.
In four decades, we have served more than 14,000 children and believe that in each one there is a special spark that can lead them to become positive, productive citizens of our community and the world.
Feeding Avery Families
Contact Person: Dick Larson
Address: 500 Pineola St., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-783-8506
Website: http://www.feedingaveryfamilies.org/
High Country Breast Cancer Foundation
Contact Person: Irene Sawyer
Email: irene@hcbcf.org
Address: P.O. Box 1029, Blowing Rock, NC 28607
Phone: 614-928-6544
High Country Caregivers
Contact Person: Jacob Willis
Address: 895 State Farm Rd, #400-B, Boone NC. 28607
Phone: 828-832-6366
Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina
Contact Person: Todd Carter
Email: info@hosphouse.org
Address: P.O. Box 309, Boone, NC 28607 / 338 Brook Hollow Rd., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-1237
Fax: 828-265-2541
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk
Contact Person: Ann Swinkola
Email: agswinkola@skybest.com
Address: P.O. Box 2321, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9044
Website: https://www.facebook.com/BEKiwanis/
Reserve II at Sugar Mountain HOA
Contact Person: Bill Carfagno
Email: Reserve2hoa@aol.com
Town of Banner Elk Tourism Development Authority (TDA)
Contact Person: Nancy Owen
Email: nowen@townofbannerelk.org
Address: 200 Park Avenue, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5398
Website: https://www.bannerelk.com/
Town of Seven Devils Tourism Development Authority (TDA)
Contact Person: Debbie Powers
Email: townfinance@sevendevils.net
Address: 157 Seven Devils Road, Seven Devils, NC 28604
Phone: 828-963-5343
Website: http://sevendevils.net
The Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation/Banner House Museum
Contact Person: Meredith Olan
Email: bannerhousemuseum@yahoo.com
Address: 7990 Hickory Nut Gap Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3634
Fax: 828-898-3634
Website: http://www.bannerhousemuseum.org
Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority (TDA)
Contact Person: Mary Kate Litchfield, Tourism Development Coordinator
Email: tda@seesugar.com
Admin: admin@seesugar.com
Address: 251 Dick Trundy Lane Sugar Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9292
Fax: 828-898-9293
Website: https://seesugar.com/
Description: The TDA promotes vacations to the Village of Sugar Mountain – home to public golf course, public tennis club, ski resort, summer mountain biking, scenic lift rides, vacation rentals and much more. Discover four seasons of fun things to do on their helpful online travel guide at SeeSugar.com.
WAMY Community Action
Contact Person: Melissa Soto, Executive Director
Email: info@wamycommunityaction.org
Address: 723 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 800-571-9269
Website: https://www.wamycommunityaction.org/
Churches
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
Contact Person: Alisa Ballard
Address: 420 College Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5406
Fax: 828-898-7615
Website: http://bannerelkpresbyterian.org/
Banner Elk United Methodist Church
Contact Person: Rev. Theodore “Ted” Henry
Email: THenry@wnccumc.net
Address: 486 College Dr., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-974-3699
Website: http://bannerelkumc.org/
Real Estate
Anderson Mountain Realty & Rentals, Inc.
Contact Person: Wendy Raines
Address: 184 N Water St #13, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-963-4091
Website: www.rentourcabins.com
Antler Realty
Contact Person: Jim Edsall
Email: jim@antlerrealty.net
Address: 146 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3111
Fax: 828-898-2393
Website: http://www.antlerrealty.net
Banner Elk Realty
Contact Person: John Davis, III
Email: davisjd@skybest.com
Address: 161 Silver Springs Drive, Suite #2, Banner Elk, NC 28604; P.O. Box 336, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9756 / Cell: 828-260-1550
Fax: 828-898-4898
Website: http://www.bannerelkrealty.com
Bear Real Estate
Contact Person: Kim Hyatt
Email: kim@bearrealestate.com
Address: 120 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
P.O. Box 2498, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-5338
Website: https://www.bearrealestate.com/
Blue Ridge Realty and Investments
Contact Person: Todd Rice and Bill Acceto
Email: info@brri.net
Address: 110 Main St. Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-737-3100
Website: http://blueridgerealty.net/
Dereka’s Sugar Mountain Realty, Inc.
Contact Person: Dereka Plyler
Email: resv@staysugar.com
Address: 106 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mtn, NC 28604
Phone: 800-545-9475
Fax: 828-898-8620
Website: http://www.staysugar.com/
Eagles Nest Realty, LLC
Contact Person: Mary Sue Street
Address: 51 Eagles Nest Trail, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 800-770-9311
Website: http://eaglesnestatbannerelk.com/
Elkheart Properties, LLC
Contact Person: Cinda Holsombach-Ebner
Email: bannerelkheart@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 1101, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 904-377-8107
Website: https://elkheartllc.weebly.com/
Elk River Property Owners Association, Inc.
Contact Person: Bob Littleton
Email: elkriverpoa@elkriverpoa.com
Address: 643 Banner Elk Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9791
Fax: 828-898-4856
Website: http://www.elkriverpoa.com/
Elk River Realty, Inc.
Contact Person: Rick Foster/Spencer Robbins
Email: rick@elkriverclub.com
Address: 539 Banner Elk Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9777
Website: http://www.elkriverclub.com/
Engel & Volkers Banner Elk
Contact Person: Jami Prince
Email: Jami.Prince@evusa.com
Address: 610 Banner Elk Highway, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3808
Website: bannerelk.evusa.com/en/
The Farm at Banner Elk
Contact Person: Mark Lehmann
Email: thefarmbenc@skybest.com
Address: Dobbins Rd./Farm Loop Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4416
Website: http://www.thefarmatbannerelk.com/
Harry Berry Realty, Inc.
Contact Person: Harry Berry
Email: harry.hbrealty@gmail.com
Address: 3812 Cleveland Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Phone: 954-816-6521
Fax: 954-862-3087
Website: www.harryberryrealty.com/
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Contact Person: Sarah Whitfield and Paige Taylor
Email: paige.taylor@premiersir.com
Address: 3990 US Hwy. 105 South, #3, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5022
Fax: 828-898-3695
Website: http://www.premiersothebysrealty.com
Silver Springs Farms, LLC
Contact Person: George Meyer Jr. & Bev Payne
Email: bev@skybest.com
Address: 600 Old Turnpike Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6896
Website: http://bannerelkhomes.com
The Summit Group of the Carolinas
Contact Person: Allison Phillips
Email: summitgroup@skybest.com
Address: 415 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-3500
Website: www.summitgrouprealestate.com
Sugartop Resort Condominium Association
Contact Person: Dennis Lacey
Email: sales@sugartop.com
Address: 303 Sugar Top Dr., Sugar Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5226
Fax: 828-898-8627
Website: http://www.sugartop.com/
Restaurants, Breweries & Wineries
Aramark- Lees McRae Dining
Contact Person: David Masonoff
Email: masonoff-david@aramark.com
Address: PO Box 116, Banner Elk, NC
Phone: 828-898-8088
Website: http://www.aramark.com
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Contact Person: Les Broussard
Email: skifamily04@charter.net
Address: Hwy. 184, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4040
Website: www.bannerelkcafe.com
Banner Elk Winery & Villa
Contact Person: Emily Billings
Email: emily@bannerelkwinery.com
Address: 135 Deer Run Ln., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9090
Website: http://www.bannerelkwinery.com
Banner Elk Winery & Villa is the original and most celebrated winery in North Carolina’s High Country. Quality wine, beautiful scenery, and warm hospitality; it’s a perfect place to relax, host an event or to just get away for the day. Stop in for a tasting year round, open daily from noon until 6 p.m.
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill/Bayou Store
Contact Person: Winston & David Ammann
Email: bayouwinston@aol.com
Address: 130 Main St. E., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-8952
BE Scooped
Contact Person: Bailey Webb
Email: bescoopednc@gmail.com
Address: 144 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-504-0684
Website: https://www.bescooped.com
Carolina Barbeque
Contact Person: Dave Calvert
Email: dcalvert509@gmail.com
Address: 500 Pineola St, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-737-0700
Fax: 828-737-0708
Website: http://www.carolinabbqnewland.com/
Cut and Cured
Contact Person: Hayden Breckenridge (Owner)
Address: Mobile Food Truck
Website: https://cutandcurednc.com/
Description: We are a mobile food vendor offering delicious steam bagel sandwiches and beautifully designed charcuterie boards.
Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, Inc.
Contact Person: Jimmie Accardi
Email: famousbrickoven@yahoo.com
Address: 402 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC 28604
Phone: 828-387-4000
Website: https://www.famousbrickoven.com/
Description: Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria isn’t just a pizza place, it’s a destination all on its own! Along with the best pizza in western North Carolina, there’s an unbeatable selection of beers, a full bar, sandwiches, salads, desserts and more. The menu has Greek and Italian influences, and all meals are hand-crafted. This family-friendly destination has indoor and outdoor seating, free live music on Thursdays and Fridays in the summer, seasonal outdoor movies, an arcade and a mini-golf course with enough skills challenges and photo ops to please the whole family. Located adjacent to the Town’s free sledding hill, the restaurant is the go-to spot for an after-sledding hot chocolate or cup of espresso. Dog lovers will be happy to know that pets are welcome at the outdoor seating area.
Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria is a Count On Me NC certified business
Genuine Foods
Contact Person: Jennifer Calloway, Chief Program Officer
Phone: 844-436-3663
Website: https://www.genuinecampusdining.com/
Description: At colleges, universities, and boarding schools around the country, Genuine Foods is re-envisioning the campus dining experience. Our food and our approach challenge the status quo by responding directly to evolving tastes and preferences. We adapt to the changing foodservice landscape, imagine new possibilities, and meet the challenges of operationalizing “The Vision.”
Mother Ocean Market
Contact Person: Sam Kosik, Owner
Email: sam.momavl@gmail.com
Address: 4501 Tynecastle Hwy #2 Banner Elk, NC
Phone: 828-231-5607
Description: Fresh Seafood Market , Gourmet Grocery Store, Sandwiches, soups and sides (limited seating)
Reid’s Cafe and Catering Co.
Contact Person: Tina Houston
Email: reidscateringco@gmail.com
Address: 4004 Highway 105 S. Ste.8, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9200
Fax: 828-268-9600
Website: www.reidscafeandcatering.com
Sips Soda Shop
Contact Person: Brent Ramsey
Email: sipssodashop@gmail.com
Address: Mobile Business/Food Truck
Phone: 828-467-1016
Fax: n/a
Website: facebook.com/sipssodashop.nc
Sorrento’s Italian Bistro, Chef’s Table, and Barra in Banner Elk Village
Contact Person: Nicole Palazzo
Email: trickynkky@yahoo.com
Address: 140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5214
Website: http://bannerelkvillage.com/
Sorrentos
This Italian Bistro is a family run business and has been serving Italian dishes since 1983 to locals and travelers to the quaint town in Banner Elk, North Carolina. Sorrento’s Italian Bistro has evolved into an eclectic gourmet Italian restaurant. Now third generation family chefs, Nicole and Anthony Palazzo, continue the family recipes and have added their own new exciting dishes that are featured on our nightly specials.
Chef’s Table
Chef’s Table Restaurant of Banner Elk offers an eclectic menu featuring American, Italian, and Japanese dishes. Casual yet upscale atmosphere, the restaurant is perfect for a family dinner or a night out with friends including a late night sushi menu. Available for catering and private parties as well.
Barra
Sports Bar and Lounge offers a little bit for everyone in downtown Banner Elk at the Village Shops including pool, karaoke, live music, cigars, a late night bar and sushi menu, weekly specials and more! Throughout the year Barra also hosts art, beer and wine festivals and much more.
Prime 21
The newest addition to Banner Elk Village! Luxury steakhouse with a small, gourmet menu, top-knotch cocktail bar and speakeasy.
Stonewalls Restaurant
Contact Person: Scott Garland
Email: scottgarlandevents@yahoo.com
Address: 344 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5550
Website: http://www.stonewallsrestaurant.com
Retail Shops Art Galleries & Artists
The Art Cellar Gallery
Contact Person: Mike and Pam McKay
Email: info@artcellaronline.com
Address: 920 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5175
Website: http://www.artcellargallery.com/
Established in 1993 in the Western North Carolina Mountain community of Banner Elk, The Art Cellar Gallery has continued to offer the artwork of the area’s most beloved artists, reaching throughout the Southeast and nationally to present an exciting variety of works in a broad range of styles and mediums. From primitive to realistic, impressionistic to abstract, the gallery features fine quality artwork by both established and emerging artists that is unlike anywhere else in the Southeast.
The Art Cellar Gallery provides our clients with a relaxed and comfortable exhibition space in which to select art which becomes treasured additions to their collections, large or small. We also provide corporate and private consulting and placement as well as purchase on approval and payment options. Our in house Frame Shop offers museum quality conservation framing services, consultations, and other specialty custom framing services.
BE Artists Gallery
Contact Person: Dick Larson
Email: art@BEartistsgallery.com
Location: Rooms 4 and 5 Cultural Arts Center / Historic Banner Elk School, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-5389
Website: www.beartistsgallery.com/
Garden Centers & Flower Shops
Callista Flower Co. Flowers, Home Goods & Gifts
Contact Person: Kristi Turbyfill, Owner
Email: hello@callistaflowerco.com
Address: 441 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk NC 28604
Phone: 828-742-1818
Website: https://www.callistaflowerco.com/
Mountaineer Garden Center
Contact Person: Sara & Allen Gregory
Email: mgcinc1986@yahoo.com
Address: 1735 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5219
Fax: 828-898-5196
Website: http://mountaineergardencenter.com/
Home Furnishings
Charlotte’s Web General Store / Ridge Leatherworks
Email: downhomeboone@gmail.com
Address: 3422 Hwy 105, Boone, NC
Southern Market
Contact Person: Susan McCulloch
Address: 2780 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 619-964-0038
The Twisted Twig Antiques and Accents
Contact Person: Susan McCulloch
Address: 2780 Tynecastle Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 619-964-0038
Jewelry
Hardin Fine Jewelry
Contact Person: Susan Hardin
Email: hardinjewelry@gmail.com
Address: 920 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4653
Website: http://www.hardinfinejewelry.com/
Linens
DeWoolfson Down
Contact Person: Sarah Smith
Email: info@dewoolfson.com
Address: 9452 NC Hwy. 105 S., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 800-833-3696
Website: http://www.dewoolfsonlinens.com
Pet Supplies and Services
My Best Friend’s Barkery
Contact Person: Erika Siegel
Address: 176 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-5625
Website: http://www.mybestfriendsbarkery.com/
SignsThe Sign Shop
Contact Person: Bill Dicks
Email: thesignshop@skybest.com
Address: P.O. Box 426, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4437
Fax: 828-898-7586
Specialty Food and Wine
Avery County Farmers Market
Contact Person: Waightstill Avery
Email: averyfarms3@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 190, Plumtree, NC 28644
Phone: 828-733-5052
Window Treatments
Appalachian Blinds & Closet Company/Carolina Shutter Company
Contact Person: Greg Seiz
Address: 1852 Highway 105, Suite 3, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-1395
Fax: 828-264-3587
Website: https://www.appblinds.com/
Apparel
BJ’s Resort Wear
Contact Person: Sally Breslaue
Email: salbres@aol.com
Address: 145 Main St., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-4229
Services
Accounting and Billing Services
Cardfollow, LLC
Contact Person: Foster Sube/ Owner
Email: foster@cardfollow.com
Phone: 864-800-3735
Description: Merchant Service Provider
Patty’s Billing Services, Inc.
Contact Person: Patty Robinson
Address: P.O. Box 2102, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-5991
Straightline Processing
Contact Person: Marc Mataya
Mailing Address: 2215 Hassell Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Phone: 704-491-1213
Description: Credit card processing merchant services, and self-owned online CRM system called PayMyInvoice.com that can optionally synchronize to Quickbooks Online.
Auto Sales
Ross Chrysler Jeep Dodge
Contact Person: Richard Miller
Email: rmiller@rossauto.com
Address: 2282 Hwy. 105 South, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-2875
Website: http://rossauto.com
Car Washes
Banner Elk Car Wash
Contact Person: Matt Bagley
Email: bannerelkcarwash@outlook.com
Address: 1944 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-719-7462
Veteran and family owned, BECW is the premier fresh water car wash in Avery County to get your ride shining again. Our underbody wash will blast the salt away. Environmentally friendly as well!
Cleaning and Restoration
Highland Pro Clean, Inc.
Contact Person: Andrew Johansen
Email: highlandproclean@gmail.com
Address: 136 Asa St, Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-5089
Website: http://www.highlandproclean.com
Description: We are a second generation, family-owned and operated business that has been serving the High Country and surrounding areas since 1978. We at Highland Pro Clean are proud to provide you with quality Window Cleaning, Gutter Cleaning, Exterior House & Deck Cleaning, Disinfecting, and Mold Cleaning services! We are open seasonally April — November. Visit us on our website to learn more.
Marcus’ Cleaning Service LLC
Contact Person: Marcus Zellers
Email: info@marcuscleaning.com
Address: 518 Cole Hollow Rd., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-3093 / 828-528-1209
Website: http://www.marcuscleaning.com/
Marcus’ Cleaning Service is a family business that has been operating since 1998. We are a member of the Better Business Bureau as well as the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. Residential window cleaning is our specialty. We also do gutter cleaning.
Computer Services
Highland Mapping, Inc.
Contact Person: Laura Wilson
Email: mail@highlandmapping.com
Address: 395 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-7720
Website: http://www.highlandmapping.com/
Electrical Utility
Mountain Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Contact Person: Joseph A Thacker III, General Manager
Email: mtninfo@mountainelectric.com
Address: 1373 Elk Park Hwy., Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-0159
Fax: 828-733-3213
Website: http://www.mountainelectric.com/
Events and Entertainment
The Barn at Cornerstone
Contact Person: Kimberly Schrader
Email: ccabins@att.net
Address: 64 Cornerstone Circle, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-260-1125
Heating & Air Conditioning
Avery Heating and Air Conditioning
Contact Person: Scott Boyles, Owner
Email: info@averyheating.com
Address: 1600 Linville Falls Highway Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-733-5842
Website: https://www.averyheating.com/
Boone Heating and Air Conditioning
Email: booneheating@bellsouth.net
Address: 164 Mr. Bish Blvd., Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-268-1125
Website: www.booneheatingandair.com/
Insurance
Fortner Insurance Agency, Inc.
Contact Person: Tim Ganley
Email: pharris@fortnerinsurance.com
Address: 156 Main St. E., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-6366
Website: http://www.fortnerinsurance.com/
LifeStore Insurance Services
Contact Person: Linda Gilleland
Email: lgilleland@golifestore.com
Address: 148 Highway 105 Extension, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-2626
Website: https://www.lifestoreinsurance.com/
Landscape and Tree Care
Avery Landscape and Paving
Contact Person: Joe Theys, Owner
Address: 635 Little Horse Creek Rd. Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 919-818-2698
Website: https://averylandscapeandpaving.com/
Description: Landscape design, landscape contracting, brick and stone paving for patios and walkways
Hunter’s Tree Service, Inc.
Contact Person: Tony & Judy Hunter
Email: trees@htsinc.biz
Address: 1731 Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622
Phone: 828-733-3320
Fax: 828-733-0023
Website: http://www.hunterstreeserviceinc.com
Lawyers and AttorneysBlue Ridge Advocacy Center
Contact Person: Tom McMurray
Email: tom@appalachianmediation.com
Address: PO Box 2171, Banner Elk, NC 28604
Phone: 828-386-1116
Fax: 828-386-1119
Website: http://www.appalachianmediation.com
John M. Wright, Attorney
Contact Person: John M. Wright
Address: 139 Main Street East, Banner Elk NC 28604
Phone: 828-898-9761
Fax: 828-898-9761
Website: http://www.johnmwrightattorney.com/
Magazines
Carolina Mountain Life Magazine
Contact Person: Babette McAuliffe
Email: livingcarolina@bellsouth.net
Address: P.O. Box 976, Linville, NC 28646
Phone: 828-737-0771
Marketing & Web Design
Deckard & Company
Contact Person: Brian Deckard
Email: hello@deckardandcompany.com
Phone: 941-462-4546
Description: We are a boutique marketing agency specializing in digital and social marketing!
Photography
Cynthia Viola Photography
Contact Person: Cynthia Viola
Email: cynthia@cynthiaviola.com
Address: Banner Elk, NC
Phone: 828-260-3301
Website: http://www.cynthiaviola.com/
Instagram: @cynthiajviola
Description: Cynthia was born and raised in Boone and started her Photography business while at Lees McRae 15 years ago. She is a bit of a wanderer and currently shoots all over the country as needed, but maintains Banner Elk as home base. Her style is best described as free-spirited with bright, bold, true-to-life colors. She is LGBTQ celebratory and so happy to capture every love story as it unfolds.
Printing and Mailing Services
Varsity Promo Group
Contact Person: Samantha Warren
Email: Samantha@varsitypromo.com
Phone: 704-579-0314
Description: We provide Promotional Products, Branded Apparel, Printing for businesses of all sizes. If you need to put your brand on items for special events, customer giveaways or to sell from your shop, we are here to help you succeed.
Wraps Box & Ship
Contact Person: David Bixby / Owner & Hope Harvey / Managing Partner
Mailing Address: 2331 Tynecastle Hwy., Banner Elk, NC 28604
Email: wrapsboxship@gmail.com
Phone: 828-898-9696
Fax: 828-898-7649
Website: N/A
Description: Description: WRAPS Box & Ship is Banner Elk’s packing and shipping specialist! Official drop off site for UPS & FedEx with pre-paid labels. We also pack and ship your items via the most cost effective method. Business Services are also offered, including fax, email, print, scan, laminate and Notary Services.
Storage Facilities
Storehouse Storage (formerly Banner Elk Storage)
Contact Person: Yvonne Bailey Cantrell
Address: 161 Silver Springs Dr. & 10675 Hwy. 105, Banner Elk, NC
Phone: 828-898-5896
Website: http://www.bannerelkselfstorage.com/
Telecommunications and Internet
Skyline Membership Corporation
Contact Person: Brent Keith, Business; Paige Phillips, Customer Service; Karen Powell, Public Relations
Email: inquiries@skybest.com
Address: 16 High Country Square, Hwy 184, Banner Elk, NC 28604 & 217 Wilson Drive, Boone, NC, 28607
Phone: 828-898-1350
Website: http://skybest.com/
Wells & Water Quality
Water Quality Lab and Operations, Inc.
Contact Person: Paul Isenhour, Laboratory Manager
Email: waterqualitylabs@yahoo.com
Physical Address: 1522 Tynecastle Highway Banner Elk NC 28604
Phone: (828) 898-6277
Website: www.wqlabs.com
Well Doctor, LLC
Contact Person: Samantha Bumgarner
Email: well.doctor@yahoo.com
Address: P.O. Box 1420, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
Phone: (704) 909-9258
Website: http://www.welldoctor.biz
Description: No water? No problem.We come out and give a free estimate and offer same day service. We also specialize in water filtration and Hydrofracking. Call anytime, we are open 24/7.
Individual Members
Aspbury, Jenny
Benbasat, Albert & Joan
Brewer, Sara
Brubaker, Mary Jo and Dan
Coutts, David & Linda
Dolab, Sharilynn & Charles
File, Mark & Soyars, David
Gorum, Lisa & Chuck
Hahn, Bud & Silva
Hansen, Susan
Hendrix, Dan & Elizabeth
Holt, Brenda
Krege, Roy & Marion
Lester, Charles & Nancy
Lott, Tommy & Sherry
Lyerly, Brenda
McLendon, Jerry & Kathleen
McNamee, Laura
Newman, Dick & Joyce
O’Connell, Paul & Susie
Olan, Meredith and Tony
Ormond, Linda & Gene
Petcoff, Thomas & Sally
Privatte-Robinson, Sandra
Reynolds, Roy & Cathy
Schaffel, Nancy
Schaffer, Carol
Seitz, William & Carol
Seymour, Tamara
Silver, Ted & Berns, Carol
Simmons, Nancy & Stephen
Snow, Roseanne
Solomon, Sandy Finci
Swinkola, Jim & Ann
Tate, David
Testani, Bob & Sandy
Watts, Mary
Williams III, John & Linda
Zimmer, Larry & Chris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.