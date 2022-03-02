ELK PARK – On April 2, Appalachian Holler Hunters will host its second annual Youth Turkey Hunt, with events and weigh-ins taking place at the Historic Cranberry High School.
The contest will feature multiple competition categories, food, raffles and prizes.
Turkey check-in and lunch will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a kids calling contest beginning at 3:30 p.m. Raffle tables will offer different firearms, turkey calls and various gear from notable hunting brands like Bone Collector.
Founder of the event, Appalachian Holler Hunters Christian Gardner, shared information about the event.
“This is a nonprofit competition to get kids involved in hunting. It’s not just about the competition but about getting new youth involved in hunting, being outdoors and being able to keep the hunting tradition alive,” Gardner said.
The event is in memory of avid hunter Justin Johnson who played a critical role in getting the event off the ground.
“Justin loved turkey hunting and getting kids involved in hunting,” said Gardner.
Mentored hunts are also available for youth which pairs an adult hunter with a child and their parent to learn about the sport and provide a helping hand for guidance. The mentored hunt is great for youth participants who do not have someone in their life with hunting knowledge and experience.
“Our goal is that every kid leaves with a smile and memories for life,” said Gardner. “I wanted to make a difference in the community. In Avery the only event I remember was the Pineola fishing day. That was the best day of the year for me. I hope to help make a difference in the future of hunting and the outdoors.”
Gardner also shared how he hopes to get the whole county involved in this event.
“A lot of planning with team members went into this. The businesses in the community have been great and help fund the event,” Gardner added. “Without them, we would not be able to do it.”
The event requires that participants reside in North Carolina or Tennessee, must be 17 years of age or younger, and all birds harvested must be from North Carolina or Tennessee.
Appalachian Holler Hunters is a hunting video network with an episode of last year’s event on their organization’s YouTube page.
