LINVILLE – Williams YMCA of Avery County has recently completed its 2021 summer camp program for youth development and has deemed it a success.
The grant-funded summer camp, which operates out of the Sloop Medical Plaza on Hospital Drive, wrapped up the last day of camp on the first week of August. The academic and activity operation is the only free day camp in Avery County, a major point of emphasis for the YMCA and its community involvement.
The gratis summer program ran from June 7 through August 6 and offered a full day of pursuits for children from kindergarten to fifth grade. This year, the camp was able to accommodate 120 kids, yet without the threat of Covid and a shortage of staff members, the center is usually able to welcome closer to 200 youth. To support a group of these sizes, the YMCA employs the service of between 15 to 20 valuable and passionate counselors.
Katie Croland, one of the architects of the youth programs and The YMCA’s youth development director, confirmed that the summer camp is a true full-day program where kids stay at the YMCA from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Croland specified that the first few hours of the day are spent on vital academic curriculum, “while the kids are fresh and alert.”
Croland and the YMCA work closely with Avery County Schools and principals to offer the most beneficial educational guidance, along with plenty of fun activities.
In order to nourish kids scholastically that required remedial assistance and those who were behind in school because of Covid, the program utilized assessment-driven data, in association with schools, to accurately gauge student competence level. Croland mentioned that the program focused on reading, especially sharpening summarization skills and main idea concepts.
Kids at the camp were divided by grade level and also received some individualized education based on their academic strengths and weaknesses. Croland, a former middle and high school teacher, shared that “differentiated instruction is very important” to the summer camp’s educational segments. “The schools were very involved with the camp,” and “some current teachers came to help as well,” Croland added.
The other parts of the day were spent on engaging activities such as drama, music and cooking, to name a few. Another component of the camp, and a ubiquitous element amongst all YMCAs, were physical endeavors like swimming, exercise driven-games, and other physical education activities. Kids at the camp received breakfast and lunch as well, and the YMCA served approximately 1,300 meals throughout the summer.
Croland discussed other ingredients of the program, including field trips, presenters and enrichment-style projects. Specifically, she described visiting the “Tweetsie” station, taking part in a river cleanup, cave exploration, a talent show, and her personal favorite, an invention challenge for the fourth and fifth graders. The invention challenge was designed to “have students try to solve problems in the real world.” The thought-provoking assignment was an innovative way to get the kids to think critically and abstractly.
Croland also discussed the youngsters’ beloved presenters like local fire departments, the county sheriff’s office and emergency service personnel. These service members volunteered to give the campers tours of the trucks, working exhibitions and even a police dog demonstration.
“People were very willing to help,” Croland explained. With respect to community involvement Croland said of the community involvement, “We look out for each other in a small community.”
In regard to Covid and its influence on the YMCA’s programs in general, it has presented numerous challenges that required both weathering and adaptation, much like other industries. Croland acknowledged the continuous obstacle of finding and retaining quality staff had become amplified due to Covid and its lingering effects.
“It’s difficult to plan and execute because everything kept changing,” Croland said in reference to transmission spikes and guidelines.
Despite the virus, the summer camp filled its allotted 120 summer camp attendee vacancies quickly and was able to produce a fruitful program.
Although summer and the corresponding program has come to an end, the YMCA is prepared for the next season, ready to offer its annual Snow Camp program. Running from November to March, the Snow Camp serves as an educational and activity substitute for when schools are closed due to inclement winter weather in Avery.
The program, which has been offered for 10 years, helps working parents and others interested to keep their children active and learning when schools announce no in-school session due to weather-related closure. A registration fee and daily rate will apply.
Similar in structure to the aforementioned summer camp, the Snow Camp provides academic, athletic and enrichment activities, again in cooperation with local schools, including the option of a remote learning interface. The YMCA will have approximately 30 to 50 vacancies per day for the Snow Camp, according to Croland.
For more information, click to www.ymcaavery.com.
