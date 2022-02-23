NEWLAND – The Avery Chamber of Commerce held its monthly After Hours event on Feb. 15, co-hosted by OASIS, Inc. and Yellow Mountain Enterprises. The event featured esteemed guests from the Avery Chamber of Commerce, OASIS Inc., Yellow Mountain and many other individual participants.
The event was held at the Yellow Mountain Enterprises Newland location with food catered by Kaye’s Kitchen. The congregation room was full of food, drinks and Olympic-style flags to teach Yellow Mountain clients about the Olympic Games and foreign countries.
Both Yellow Mountain and OASIS are cooperative community organizations predicated on helping and serving the people of Avery County. The two programs hope to continue to thrive in order to aid citizens of the region.
“I am very excited to have the Chamber here and to co-host this event with OASIS,” Director of Yellow Mountain Dale Trivette noted.
“I want to thank the Avery Chamber, Yellow Mountain and Kaye’s Kitchen for catering. Thanks to Down Home Antiques and Appalachian Apothekary,” OASIS Outreach Coordinator Sara Crouch added. “I’m really excited to be a part of this community and kick off the 2022 After Hours.”
Avery Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman was excited about the turnout for the event that provides opportunities for area businesses to commingle and network.
“What a great turnout for our first After Hours event,” Winkelman said. “It was awesome.”
The After Hours event has for years served to cross-coordinate different and valuable businesses together, as well as promote community efforts in Avery County.
The next After Hours event will be held on March 15 at the Blind Elk Taproom in Banner Elk.
