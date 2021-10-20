BANNER ELK – The Woolly Worm Festival is always filled to the brim with artisan crafts and creations, providing a significant portion of the festival’s allure to guests. Self-employed small and family businesses have the ability to exist due in part to the large reach of events like the festival.
Datil Sensation, a hot sauce and pepper product entrepreneurship based out of the Tri-Cities area of northeast Tennessee, has been able to increase its accessibility through these type of festivals. Datil Sensation owner David King took over the business from his father, who started it simply as a family hobby. Currently King has a home garden which supplies all of his pepper needs with roughly 200 total plants. King has attended the Woolly Worm for six years and has been able to expand his business through large vendor-based programs.
The Datil is a pepper synonymous with the St. Augustine region of north Florida, explained King. Quite popular in that area, it is also a favorite of Woolly Worm visitors as well. King’s booth, which displayed the sign “Do yourself a flavor and come try our datilicious salsa,” was certainly effective as visitors continuously stopped to try the various spice levels of the hot sauces.
Datil Sensations sells numerous varieties of hot sauces, salsas and other pepper-based side items. All of the products are all-natural and do not contain capsaicin concentrate. The sauces and salsas all contained different heat levels, or Scoville scores, from the medium datil all the way to monikered “Viper” sauce, which is a blend of Carolina Reaper (hottest pepper in the world) and the Ghost Pepper (another extremely hot pepper). One visitor tested the Viper sauce and described it as a long-lasting spice with intense burning in the throat.
If heat is the goal, then Datil Sensations has a mission achieved.
Avery Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman said of the extreme hot sauces, “I could never even think about trying them.”
The heat was complimented with mild and medium varieties with the fan favorite noted as the Datil Peach Salsa, a medium heat, sweet condiment which King mentioned, “always does well at these events.”
In regard to the Woolly Worm Festival, King said, “I have a lot of fun at this event. I will put up the sign and walk around to see everything. It’s also pretty cool to listen to the audio of the races while I’m working the booth.”
Another small business venture that is able to thrive because of events like the Woolly Worm Festival is the Holston Mountain Hat Project based out of Elizabethton, Tenn. Artisan hat creators Karen Moran and daughter Georgia Moran have been in business since 2006, and have attended better than 400 festivals and shows from Maine to Colorado, and everything in between. The business even has a trademarked slogan which reads, “It’s a party on your head.”
“We are extremely proud of our trademark,” said Moran.
The mother-and-daughter team crochet and knit every single hat by hand. They offer different styles, colors and patterns with more than 200 available for purchase at the Woolly Worm Festival alone.
With respect to her expanded inventory, Moran noted that “Covid gave us a lot of work time. My daughter got creative and my house was a sweatshop.”
The fall and holiday seasons are naturally the best time of year for the business, considering the standard beanie and winter hat are the biggest sellers.
Holston Mountain Hat Project, a mainstay at the event, has been a vendor at the Woolly Worm Festival for 12 years, to which it is one of the business’s best shows that it participates in.
“There is a special place in my heart for the Woolly Worm Festival,” said Moran. “This festival encouraged us to keep the business going.”
The small business has been so successful at the event that five years ago they were able to upgrade to a double-sized vendor tent to accommodate for more product and display space. Holston Mountain Hat Project operates an Etsy store and a Facebook page but do better in sales with events like the Woolly Worm event.
“We go to the Tartan Restaurant when we arrive, set up the booth and then go to Stonewalls for dinner after the festival. It is a tradition for us and we absolutely love it,” Moran explained.
Both Datil Sensations and Holston Mountain Hat Project are prime examples of how the Woolly Worm Festival can positively influence the future of artisan small businesses.
For King, the low overhead of being able to commute the day of the event without hotel costs makes it profitable enough to continuously striving for the event every single time.
For Moran, the Woolly Worm Festival is their business’s most profitable set of days for any show that they attend. The healthy symbiotic relationship between visitors, vendors and the county demonstrates the beneficial and pragmatic impact the Woolly Worm Festival provides for all parties involved.
The event holds its own in the category of supporting small businesses and their unique goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.